CBF and Globo agree, and Copa do Brasil can pay up to R$ 500 million

photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Copa do Brasil will be able to pay up to R$500 million in prizes

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Globo signed last Friday (8/26) the renewal of the Copa do Brasil broadcasting contract until 2026. around R$ 600 million to the entity for the new agreement. With this, the overall prize pool of the tournament could reach up to BRL 500 million from 2023.

With the new negotiation between the parties, there was a 50% increase in relation to the agreement that was valid until December of this year. To broadcast the national competition until 2026, Globo must pay around R$ 600 million per year if goals are reached.

Played by 92 teams, the Copa do Brasil also draws attention for the prizes that can be accumulated from the first phase. Currently, the champion receives R$ 60 million in prizes. But that number could be even higher due to the new contract.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF, celebrated the agreement with Globo and stressed that he hopes to increase the revenue of the clubs in the competition from the next season.

“We are pleased to announce the renewal of Copa do Brasil’s long successful partnership with Grupo Globo. The agreement also guarantees us to expand our business in the coming years and increase revenues for clubs from all 27 federations that compete in the Copa do Brasil” , said in an interview with GE.

In the model of the last contract between the parties, 80% of the total amount paid by Globo was transferred to the clubs in the form of awards. The CBF kept the other 20% and used part of the money to cover the tournament’s operating costs. Therefore, the amounts paid to clubs will be higher with the new deal.

Before agreeing with Globo, CBF heard three other proposals for the rights to the tournament: SBT, IMG and Live Mode (video agencies). However, none of them exceeded the numbers offered by the carioca station.