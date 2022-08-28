CBF makes controversial decision after “Globo monitor” case in the VAR room

Credit: Disclosure / CBF

The CBF has been questioned for some time after a monitor connected to TV Globo was seen in the video referee’s room (VAR). Critics of ‘Central do Apito’, a program with referee commentators, drew attention to the number of converging decisions between what the commentators and the field referee think after the scene that showed the monitor turned on in the carioca station.

However, now, according to journalist Flávio Ricco, in his column in R7, the CBF has made a controversial decision. Instead of one monitor in the VAR room, there are two.

“About complaints from a monitor connected to Globo, inside the VAR room, in matches of the Brazilian championship, A and B, or Copa do Brasil, the CBF took action. Now, instead of one, it’s two monitors. Really. You’ll see that it’s to calibrate even more, opinions and whistles”, published Ricco in his column on the R7 portal.

Reviews of the Whistle Center

Central do Apito, from Grupo Globo, received a series of criticisms for the controversial opinions of commentators and convergent with what the referee thinks. Some journalists such as Renato Maurício Prado, Arnaldo Ribeiro and Mauro Cezar Pereira have already made critical statements to Central do Apito. In addition to members of the press, even Atlético-GO, the Brasileirão club, has publicly criticized what Grupo Globo’s referee commentators say.

Currently, Grupo Globo’s referee commentators, who work both on open and closed TV, on Sportv, and on pay-per-view, on Premiere, are former referees Paulo César de Oliveira, Sandro Meira Ricci , Sálvio Spinola and Fernanda Colombo. Former referees such as Nadine Bastos, who is currently at SBT, and Leonardo Gaciba, who is at ESPN, have also been members of Central do Apito.