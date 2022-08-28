Chile warns area around giant Atacama crater at high risk of collapse | World

Chilean authorities have warned that the area around a giant crater in the Atacama is at high risk of collapse and have established a security perimeter.
The hole formed suddenly in late July, in a copper mine site.
Government agencies and the companies that own the mine are studying what caused the 36.5 meter diameter hole to form.
The area is at high risk of further cracking or sinking near the Alcaparrosa mine, which is about 665 km north of Santiago, the region’s Disaster Risk Management Committee said, according to Reuters news agency.
“Considering that the aforementioned scenario represents a threat to people’s lives and physical integrity, access to the zone has been restricted until technical studies justify it,” the emergency office said on its website.
Canadian company Lundin Mining owns 80% of the ownership, while the remaining 20% are owned by Japanese Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corp.
Although the government has accused Lundin of being responsible for what happened through overexploitation of the site, a senior executive at the company recently told Reuters that more studies are needed to determine the origin of the crater.
Operations at the mine remain suspended.
Both the government and the company said that so far no danger has been detected in the nearby town of Tierra Amarilla.