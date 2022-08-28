Chuwi Hipad Max launched with Snapdragon 680 and 8GB of RAM – All in Technology

The Chinese company Chuwi has introduced a new affordable tablet to the market, the HiPad Max. It arrives with a 10.36-inch 2K display that offers a great 84% front-end performance and thin bezels. The display also supports Wildevine L1 to play HD streaming content.

Inside, the Chuwi HiPad Max works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. As a result, it promises enough performance to perform everyday tasks and games. Plus, it comes out of the box with Android 12 out of the box.

In terms of connectivity, Chuwi’s tablet still supports 4G LTE networks and dual-band Wi-Fi. There’s also a massive 7,000mAh battery that delivers up to 10 hours of browsing or 33 hours of music. In addition, it has more highlights like four audio outputs and an 8MP and 5MP photographic set.

Main specifications:

Screen: 10.36 inches with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution

10.36 inches with 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 RAM: 8GB

8GB Native Storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 8MP

8MP Frontal camera: 5MP

5MP Drums: 7,000 mAh

7,000 mAh System: android 12

android 12 Others: 4G LTE, Wildevine L1 for streaming HD videos.

The new Chuwi HiPad Max Tablet is available now on AliExpress. To learn more, visit the product’s official website.