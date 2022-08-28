Cinema: 13 Movies That Were Finished But Never Released

Every year, the major studios battle for the best positions in terms of release dates in order to attract as many viewers as possible. In this way, a lot of money is invested, whether in the production itself or in marketing.

However, even after finishing all the necessary steps of a production, it may be that some problems appear, preventing the films from being finally shown. In the list below, you will know 13 fully finished works, but which never officially debuted in theaters.

Want to know the reasons why this happened? Check out!

13. The Day the Clown Cried (1972)

(Europe Studios/Reproduction)Source: Europa Studios

Starring Jerry Lewis, the film focused on a clown who was taken to one of the Nazi concentration camps during World War II. Several problems occurred in the filming process, however, what prevented its release was the fight between screenwriter Joan O’Brien and Lewis, whose creative differences led, in the latter’s view, to the poor quality of the narrative.

12. dark blood (2012)

(Scala Productions/Reproduction)Source: Scala Productions

With a post-apocalyptic plot developed in the 1990s, unfortunately, when 80% of filming was completed, actor River Phoenix, who played the protagonist, died suddenly. In this way, production was shelved. But, a few years later, filmmaker George Sluizer, still not giving up on completing the work, undertook to make a first cut, which was made available unofficially on the internet.

11. Hippie Hippie Shake (2010)

(Universal Pictures/Playback)Source: Universal Pictures

Surrounded by controversy, the film was directed by filmmaker Beeban Kidron based on the memoirs of Richard Neville, the editor of an Australian satirical magazine. Cillian Murphy and Sienna Miller starred in the production, which even went through some test screenings with very positive reviews. However, due to various internal problems, including threats from people portrayed in the film, the production was not officially released.

10. Black Water Transit (2009)

(Cheyenne Enterprises/Revolution Studios/Reproduction)Source: Cheyenne Enterprises/Revolution Studios

Using the novel of the same name written by Carsten Stroud as the basis for the screenplay, Black Water Transit was sold as a distant cousin of the franchise Hard to kill. And, interestingly, the first cut of the film was shown in 2009 at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Despite this, internal disputes related to copyright ran in court, preventing the official release.

9. Empires of the Deep (2014)

(China Film Group Corporation/Reproduction)Source: China Film Group Corporation

From the beginning, the production of this fantasy epic has had problems, including the constant change of writers – eight over five years. The visual effects commissioned were also quite complex for the time. But, when it was completed, a trailer was made available on the internet and the film ended up becoming a laughing stock among the public, which postponed its premiere until the present day.

8. Nothing Lasts Forever (1984)

(MGM/Reproduction)Source: MGM

With Bill Murray in the cast, this science fiction was shelved by the studio after a test screening that generated disastrous comments from the press. According to critics, the script made no sense and the aesthetic resembled famous movies, including Brazil (1985) by Terry Gilliam. Interestingly, pirated copies were already made available on Youtube, but they fell after copyright claims.

7. C**sucker Blues (1972)

(The Rolling Stones/Reproduction)Source: The Rolling Stones

During the Rolling Stones’ American tour in 1972, a documentary filmmaker accompanied the band members to record the events inside. In this way, the cameras were very close to the members, even filming their orgies and drug consumption. Afraid that the band’s reputation would be tarnished, the film was shelved.

6. The Brave (1997)

(Majestic Films International/Reproduction)Source: Majestic Films International

The first and only film directed by Johnny Depp to date was based on the novel by Gregory McDonald, being screened in 1997 at the Cannes Film Festival. Despite this, the official launch never happened because of Depp’s tantrum with the American press, which reported a kind of stardom by the actor in relation to his work.

5. All American Massacre (1998)

(William Hopper/Reproduction)Source: William Hopper

In 1998, William Hopper, son of Tobe Hopper, filmmakers responsible for O Chainsaw Massacre (1974), he decided to produce a short film about the family seen in his father’s feature. However, the excitement was such that the project yielded much more than it should have. Despite that, All American Massacre It was never officially released, making it an instant cult classic.

4. My Best Friend’s Birthday (1987)

(Novacaine Films/Reproduction)Source: Novacaine Films

Quentin Tarantino fans are well aware that he worked for many years in a small video store in California. At that time, a friend proposed to him to produce a film whose budget was no more than US$ 5,000. What prevented its release was a fire in the editing lab. Thus, only 36 minutes of what was filmed managed to be saved.

3. Fantastic Four (1994)

(New Horizons Pictures/Reproduction)Source: New Horizons Pictures

It is not today that the Fantastic Four, from Marvel, suffers from production problems. Although some movies were officially released, the first of them was never shown in theaters. There are numerous controversies on the subject, including Stan Lee’s hypothesis that the producers just wanted to keep the rights intact, going on to only speculate on a new production.

two. Don’s Plum (2001)

(Polo Pictures Entertainment/Reproduction)Source: Polo Pictures Entertainment

Even before Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio became known, they participated in a controversial project. in independent Don’s Plum, filmed in black and white, the duo improvised with the rest of the cast, but in a totally misogynistic and offensive way. With their reputations on the line, both Maguire and DiCaprio later blocked the film’s release, claiming they had been duped.

1. 100 Years: A Movie You’ll Never See (2115)

(Moonwalk Films/Reproduction)Source: Moonwalk Films

To close the list, it is necessary to mention the project by Robert Rodriguez and John Malkovich filmed in 2015. According to both, this short film can only be released in 2115 – that is, 100 years after the end of its filming. The production is already completely finished, but, most likely, neither you nor I will be alive to appreciate the work.