Consumer gets chip implant to pay for purchase without card or cell phone

As proof that the ultra-technological future of science-fiction films is getting closer and closer, a technology, which is not so new, is already very real and has gained adepts across the country.

Being the size of a grain of rice, biochips with NFC technology go unnoticed by strangers. You may have even met someone who already has one implanted and didn’t even realize it.

Many Brazilians already have the device introduced in the region of the back of the hand, between the thumb and forefinger. The region is chosen because it is an area with few nerve endings.

Among the possibilities of the biochip is the replacement of badges, opening doors, unlocking turnstiles, accessing notebooks and even making payments by proximity. The same happens with many credit cards.

All this occurs without the chip user having to give any command. All he has to do is bring his hand closer with the payment machine implant and that’s it.

This is made possible by Near Field Communication (NFC) technology which stands for “near field communication”. It is already widespread, being present in smartphones, watches and rings, for example.

Information security professor João Paulo Chamon said that biochips are nothing new, and that the first was implanted in 1998.

Unlike what many imagine, the chip technology is not for tracking or location.

“The chip doesn’t have a battery. Therefore, it is not active when it is not close to an antenna. It is powered up when approaching a compatible device. It’s not like having a cell phone on your skin,” says the professor.

The device has been marketed in Brazil since 2014. It lasts for at least 20 years, does not need to be charged and costs R$350. Whoever acquires it must sign a disclaimer

The application is simpler than you might think and there is no need for surgery. In minutes, the biochip can be implanted in a piercing studio.

The biochip and its implantation, similar to the placement of a piercing: no location



In post-implantation, dressing, antiseptic and healing ointment, said a cybersecurity specialist who has had a chip in each hand since 2018.

“There are some people who are curious and ask to see. Because, if you run your finger over it, you feel it”, said the user in an interview with Portal G1.

Doctor sees risk and recommends application by professional

As the implantation of biochips in humans is not something very common, the technology is still viewed with suspicion by doctors and health associations.

According to the company that sells the chips in Brazil, it comes in a syringe, which is thicker than the traditional ones used to draw blood.

It is biocompatible, being made with the same material as the IUD – intrauterine device -, and therefore the body does not usually reject it. If correctly applied, it does not come into contact with body fluids. Thus, avoiding the risk of oxidation or inflammation.

According to dermatologist Irene Baldi, the user’s body does not need to be prepared for the chip to be placed. That’s because the devices were built to be inert. “It is recommended that an extreme sterilization be done by anyone who is going to apply it.”

The doctor Karina Mazzini is suspicious of technology and considers that there are not many studies on it.

“It needs to be looked at very carefully because, like a piercing, it runs the risk of becoming inflamed, having a gateway for bacteria and causing an infection. The ideal was to at least have a doctor, until the technique started to become better known”.

KNOW MORE

The NFC Implant chip

discreet

– Like a grain of rice, this is the comparison made on the website of the company that sells chips in Brazil.

– Size: 2x12mm.

– Inside a cylindrical biocompatible glass casing, the NFC chip becomes imperceptible on the skin.

– The DESCRIPTION says: “the product contains an NFC RFID Implant Chip already pre-installed in the sterile syringe”.

The technology

– Near Field Communication, or NFC, is the base technology of the implant.

– It is a wireless communication standard that allows the exchange of data by approximation.

– In practice, it is enough to bring the implant closer to a device that has this type of connection to work.

No battery

– “When approaching the equipment, the device’s antenna stimulates the coil that covers the chip, thus activating the biochip temporarily”.

Functions

– Open the door of your house, company or car.

– Share your business card.

– Make payments.

share your social networks and websites.

unlock cell phone or computer password.

perform digital tasks automatically.

chip payments

– Although the biochip can be used for payments, eliminating the use of cards, in Brazil, the equipment still lacks legislation.

– Accreditation of the biochip with credit card companies is yet another requirement.

– The use of Biochip for payments is already possible in European countries and experts believe that in Brazil it will be possible soon.

– Science fiction movies often address new forms of biological payments, such as “The Price of Tomorrow”, where lifetime is the currency used for payments.

Health

– Biocompatible: the product does not come into contact with body fluids, which reduces the risk of oxidation or inflammation, says the seller.

– Location: the indication is that the biochip is applied between the index and thumb fingers. The region is chosen for having few nerve endings and blood vessels.

application: the recommendation is that the biochip be applied in a piercing studio, by a professional with experience in body alterations.

On the website, the seller presents a list of professionals indicated to carry out the procedure.

Source: Project Company and AT Research.