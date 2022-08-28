Corinthians welcomes Flamengo in the first leg of the Brazilian Sub-20 semifinals; know everything

This Sunday, Corinthians starts the dispute for a spot in the final of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. At 3 pm, Timãozinho welcomes Flamengo, at Arena Barueri, in the first leg of the semifinals of the national competition.

Timão has built a beautiful campaign in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship so far. The team coached by Danilo was the second best of its group during the first phase and surpassed América-MG in the only knockout match so far.

In the case of Flamengo, this Sunday’s opponent, the campaign is also extremely positive. The team from Rio de Janeiro has the best record in this edition of the competition.

For the decisive classic, the My Helm separated all the information in the following compiled. Check it out below!

Escalation

Coach Danilo should have maximum strength in this Sunday’s match. The exception must be striker Giovane and defender Robert Renan, already integrated into Vítor Pereira’s squad.

A probable Corinthians has Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Matheus Araújo and Pedrinho; Guilherme Biro, Kayke and Arthur Sousa.

My Helm

Arbitration

Referee João Vitor Gobi, from the Paulista Federation, is in charge of this Sunday’s duel. In the flags, he has the help of Leandro Matos Feitosa and Veridiana Contiliani Bisco.

Streaming

With a decisive character, this Sunday’s match has two means of transmission through television. In open channels, the exclusivity of the images belongs to the band. There is also the option for cable channels, through the SportTV.

Check the upcoming matches of Corinthians Sub-20

Corinthians Sub-20’s upcoming matches Date Confrontation Competition 28 Aug,

Sun, 3:00 pm Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: SporTV and TV Bandeirantes Brazilian Under-20 Championship 31 Aug,

Wed, 3:00 pm Corinthians x Santos

Broadcast: Eleven Sports Paulista U-20 04 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Flamengo x Corinthians

Broadcast: SporTV and TV Bandeirantes Brazilian Under-20 Championship 11 Sep,

Sun, 3:00 pm Santos x Corinthians

Broadcast: Eleven Sports Paulista U-20 18 Sep,

Sun, 3:00 pm Guarani x Corinthians Paulista U-20 25 Sep,

Sun, 3:00 pm Corinthians vs Sports Brazil

Broadcast: Eleven Sports Paulista U-20

See more at: Corinthians Base and Corinthians Sub-20.