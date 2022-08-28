Corinthians welcomes Flamengo in the first leg of the Brazilian Sub-20 semifinals; know everything

This Sunday, Corinthians starts the dispute for a spot in the final of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. At 3 pm, Timãozinho welcomes Flamengo, at Arena Barueri, in the first leg of the semifinals of the national competition.

Timão has built a beautiful campaign in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship so far. The team coached by Danilo was the second best of its group during the first phase and surpassed América-MG in the only knockout match so far.

In the case of Flamengo, this Sunday’s opponent, the campaign is also extremely positive. The team from Rio de Janeiro has the best record in this edition of the competition.

Escalation

Coach Danilo should have maximum strength in this Sunday’s match. The exception must be striker Giovane and defender Robert Renan, already integrated into Vítor Pereira’s squad.

A probable Corinthians has Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Matheus Araújo and Pedrinho; Guilherme Biro, Kayke and Arthur Sousa.

proof

Arbitration

Referee João Vitor Gobi, from the Paulista Federation, is in charge of this Sunday’s duel. In the flags, he has the help of Leandro Matos Feitosa and Veridiana Contiliani Bisco.

Streaming

With a decisive character, this Sunday’s match has two means of transmission through television. In open channels, the exclusivity of the images belongs to the band. There is also the option for cable channels, through the SportTV.

Check the upcoming matches of Corinthians Sub-20

Corinthians Sub-20’s upcoming matches
Date Confrontation Competition
28 Aug,
Sun, 3:00 pm		 Corinthians vs Flamengo
Broadcast: SporTV and TV Bandeirantes		 Brazilian Under-20 Championship
31 Aug,
Wed, 3:00 pm		 Corinthians x Santos
Broadcast: Eleven Sports		 Paulista U-20
04 Sep,
Sun, 4:00 pm		 Flamengo x Corinthians
Broadcast: SporTV and TV Bandeirantes		 Brazilian Under-20 Championship
11 Sep,
Sun, 3:00 pm		 Santos x Corinthians
Broadcast: Eleven Sports		 Paulista U-20
18 Sep,
Sun, 3:00 pm		 Guarani x Corinthians Paulista U-20
25 Sep,
Sun, 3:00 pm		 Corinthians vs Sports Brazil
Broadcast: Eleven Sports		 Paulista U-20

See more at: Corinthians Base and Corinthians Sub-20.

