Corinthians welcomes Flamengo in the first leg of the Brazilian Sub-20 semifinals; know everything

This Sunday, Corinthians starts the dispute for a spot in the final of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. At 3 pm, Timãozinho welcomes Flamengo, at Arena Barueri, in the first leg of the semifinals of the national competition.
Timão has built a beautiful campaign in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship so far. The team coached by Danilo was the second best of its group during the first phase and surpassed América-MG in the only knockout match so far.
In the case of Flamengo, this Sunday’s opponent, the campaign is also extremely positive. The team from Rio de Janeiro has the best record in this edition of the competition.
For the decisive classic, the My Helm separated all the information in the following compiled. Check it out below!
Escalation
Coach Danilo should have maximum strength in this Sunday’s match. The exception must be striker Giovane and defender Robert Renan, already integrated into Vítor Pereira’s squad.
A probable Corinthians has Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Matheus Araújo and Pedrinho; Guilherme Biro, Kayke and Arthur Sousa.
Arbitration
Referee João Vitor Gobi, from the Paulista Federation, is in charge of this Sunday’s duel. In the flags, he has the help of Leandro Matos Feitosa and Veridiana Contiliani Bisco.
Streaming
With a decisive character, this Sunday’s match has two means of transmission through television. In open channels, the exclusivity of the images belongs to the band. There is also the option for cable channels, through the SportTV.
Check the upcoming matches of Corinthians Sub-20
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|28 Aug,
Sun, 3:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Flamengo
Broadcast: SporTV and TV Bandeirantes
|Brazilian Under-20 Championship
|31 Aug,
Wed, 3:00 pm
|Corinthians x Santos
Broadcast: Eleven Sports
|Paulista U-20
|04 Sep,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Flamengo x Corinthians
Broadcast: SporTV and TV Bandeirantes
|Brazilian Under-20 Championship
|11 Sep,
Sun, 3:00 pm
|Santos x Corinthians
Broadcast: Eleven Sports
|Paulista U-20
|18 Sep,
Sun, 3:00 pm
|Guarani x Corinthians
|Paulista U-20
|25 Sep,
Sun, 3:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Sports Brazil
Broadcast: Eleven Sports
|Paulista U-20
