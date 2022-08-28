Coritiba’s performances: Fabrício Daniel is disenchanted in the victory against Avaí; John Chancellor debuts well | coritiba

the attacking midfielder Fabricio Daniel disenchanted and guaranteed the victory of the coritiba 1-0 against Hawaii this Saturday afternoon, at Couto Pereira, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. This was the athlete’s first goal for Coxa. already the defender John Chancellor debuted and played a safe game.

With the victory, Coritiba provisionally rose to 16th position, with 25 points, one above Cuiabá, which opens the relegation zone and is still playing in the round. Leão dropped to 18th place, with 23 points.

Fabricio Daniel: the attacking midfielder started again and had a good performance. He started as a creative man and, in the second stage, he started to play more on the right side of the attack. There, Fabrício Daniel created a great chance for Thonny Anderson to miss the goal in the area. Afterwards, the athlete was almost substituted, Diego Porfírio felt it, and ended up winning. The player received from Robinho, turned in the marking and hit from outside the area, in Vladimir’s corner. This was Fabricio Daniel’s first goal for Coxa in 16 games. note: 7.5

John Chancellor: the Venezuelan defender debuted and passed security in the defense, although Avaí had little trouble in the game. In the first half, he avoided a dangerous submission from Guerrero. Chancellor still had the chance to score, but punctured the ball in the small area after a corner from the left. Note: 6.5

1 of 2 Fabrício Daniel celebrates in Coritiba x Avaí — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF Fabricio Daniel celebrates in Coritiba x Avaí — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

Alex Muralha [GOL]: 7.0

7.0 Nathanael [LAD]: 6.0

6.0 John Chancellor [ZAG]: 6.5

6.5 Luciano Castan [ZAG]: 6.5

6.5 Diego Porfirio [LAE] : 6.0

: 6.0 (Rafael Santos [LAE]: 5.5)

Willian Farias [VOL]: 5.5

5.5 (Bernardo [VOL]: 6.5)

Bruno Gomes [VOL] : 6.0

: 6.0 Fabricio Daniel [MEC] : 7.5

: 7.5 Egidio [ATA]: 6.0

6.0 (Thonny Anderson [MEC]: 5.5)

Alef Mango [ATA] : 5.5

: 5.5 (Warley [ATA]: 5.5)

Adrian Martínez [ATA]: 6.0

6.0 (Robin [MEC]: 6.5)

Coritiba returns to the field against America-MG on Saturday, at 8:30 pm, at Arena Independência, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.