Cyclist suffers accident and found by paramedics thanks to call made by Apple Watch

The Apple Watch once again played a heroic scene after saving the life of a Californian cyclist who had an accident during a mountain bike course, a sport that consists of pedaling in mountainous terrain in isolated areas of urban space and can be done in a group or individually.
According to Ryan McConnaughey, 23, earlier this year he was cycling in Spring Valley, California, when he fell from his bike, hitting his head on the ground and remaining paralyzed from the neck down and unable to pick up his smartphone. to call for medical assistance or people nearby.
Second McConnaughey, at the time of the accident used the voice command “Hey, Siri!” to activate your Apple Watch — whose model was not specified by the sportsman — and send the location to a trusted friend, in addition to calling 911, an emergency servicefrom the United States, reporting the fall and requesting an ambulance.
With the arrival of paramedics, Ryan was taken to the hospital and underwent numerous tests and surgeries, being diagnosed as a quadriplegic, losing movement in his trunk, arms and legs. Despite the sequel, he says that “this watch saved my life. Without a doubt. No way would anyone have found me”.
