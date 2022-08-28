Cyclist suffers accident and found by paramedics thanks to call made by Apple Watch

The Apple Watch once again played a heroic scene after saving the life of a Californian cyclist who had an accident during a mountain bike course, a sport that consists of pedaling in mountainous terrain in isolated areas of urban space and can be done in a group or individually.

According to Ryan McConnaughey, 23, earlier this year he was cycling in Spring Valley, California, when he fell from his bike, hitting his head on the ground and remaining paralyzed from the neck down and unable to pick up his smartphone. to call for medical assistance or people nearby.