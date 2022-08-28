“Delays”, “disorganizes”; Before classic, holder chosen by Dorival Júnior irritates Flamengo fans

O Flamengo faces Botafogo, this Sunday (28), at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos, in a regional classic valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. This afternoon’s duel puts face to face two teams that are at different times of the season. While Mengão is still looking to reduce the points in relation to the leader Palmeiras, Botafogo tries to get away from the Z-4.

With the confrontation for the semifinal of Libertadores happening this week, the coach Dorival Júnior should select a mixed team in the Flamengo to face the classic, with that, Diego Ribas should be chosen to start the classic among the 11 holders.

The news angered some Flamengo fans, who did not like the news and even put #ForaDiegoRibas on the twitter. Many ask for the early departure of the midfielder, while others comment that they can’t wait for the player’s contract to end.

According to the portal, Flamengo’s probable lineup for the classic should be: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas, Diego, Vidal, Victor Hugo, Marinho, Cebolinha, Lázaro

Check out the reaction of the fans with Diego Ribas as a starter in this Sunday’s game (28):