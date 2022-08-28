Demonstrations in support of Cristina Kirchner bring together thousands of people in Argentina | World

BUENOS AIRES – Thousands of people demonstrated this Saturday (27) in public squares and avenues in Argentina in support of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who faces a corruption trial, with a request from the prosecution for 12 years in prison and life political impediment. .
The call for the protest was made on social networks. Cristina Kirchner was charged with 12 others for the crimes of illicit association and aggravated fraudulent administration in a case of corruption in the public works tender when she was president (2007-2015).
Barrier of police prevents protesters in favor of Cristina Kirchner from advancing in Buenos Aires – Photo: LUIS ROBAYO / AFP
The Buenos Aires city government, controlled by the right-wing opposition Horacio Larreta, ordered the installation of a fence to prevent protesters from reaching the corner of Cristina’s residence, the epicenter of vigils and demonstrations last week.
“The fences installed by Mr. Larreta represent more than preventing free movement. They are more than besieging the vice president of the nation”, published Cristina on her social networks. “They want to ban the absolutely peaceful and joyful expressions of love and support that take place in the face of the already inescapable persecution of the judicial party,” she said.
Police officers fire pepper spray at pro-government protesters in Buenos Aires (Photo: LUIS ROBAYO / AFP)
President Alberto Fernández expressed on Twitter that “far from contributing to tranquility, the operation generated a climate of insecurity and intimidation”, and considered “it is imperative that the harassment of Vice President @CFKArgentina cease and guarantee the right to free expression and manifestation of the citizens”.
Employees, deputies and political, union and social leaders joined the call at Recoleta. In other parts of the country, including Tucumán (northwest), Córdoba (center) and Rosario (center-east), thousands of people also gathered and demonstrated peacefully.
The vigils in front of the building where Cristina resides have been daily since last Monday (22), the prosecution asked the court for 12 years in prison for the former president and her lifelong political disqualification.