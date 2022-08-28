Derived with Maggie and Negan name changes

according to website Entertainment WeeklyAMC changed the name of the derivative from The Walking Dead starring Maggie and Negan, from Isle of the Dead for dead city.

The derivative was announced in March, and Isle of the Dead it was just a provisional name. dead city began filming recently in New Jersey and the plan is to release the first six-episode season in 2023.

According to the synopsis, the new series will see Maggie and Negan traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long isolated from the mainland. The ruined city is full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

Lauren Cohanwho plays Maggie, I had this to say when the series was first announced:

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter of The Walking Dead universe. Maggie is very close to my heart and I am excited to continue her journey through the iconic New York City setting alongside my friend and collaborator Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

Jeffrey Dean Morganwho plays Negan, also shared a few words about the new series:

“I am so happy that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues. It’s been great riding as Negan, I’m so excited to continue his journey in New York with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting have always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The biggest city in the world? The background is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné made up that’s even better.”

Some leaked images from the series recordings show that it will be an exclusive adventure for Maggie and Negan, and they will be far away from their friends.

Both will still appear in the final part of the final season of The Walking Deadwhich will be released on October 2nd, with the last episodes scheduled to air on November 20th.

