Domingo Maior: Globo shows the film ‘Dia Sem Fim’ this Sunday (28/08/2022)

Globo shows the film Day Without End on Sunday Major

O Major Sunday shows this weekend another thriller and mystery movie. This Sunday, August 28, Globo shows the feature endless day in the traditional late-night session on Sundays. The film is a Korean production released in 2017 and airs right after the Vai Que Cola program.

The Major Sunday film, which airs at 12:15 am, is directed by filmmaker Cho Sun-ho and features Myung-Min, Kim, Song, Lee, Eun-Hyung J, Yo-Han Byun and Hye-Sun Shin on cast.

Sunday Major synopsis and trailer

Kim Joon Young is a famous surgeon but not a good father. After seeing her daughter die before her eyes, the day starts to repeat itself constantly. Along with an ambulance driver, the doctor tries to figure out how to escape this time cycle.

Watch some scenes from Day Without End, Sunday Major movie:

More movies on Globe

Right after Domingo Maior on Globo, the movie theatersession dedicated to classic films.

This Sunday, the carioca broadcaster shows the film Thrill Seekers – Beyond the Edge, 2015 blockbuster with a team of Hollywood actors. The cast consists of Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Edgar Ramirez and Ray Winstone.

Synopsis:A young FBI agent’s mission is to infiltrate among extreme sports athletes, suspected of committing a series of robberies never seen before. It doesn’t take long for him to approach Bodhi, the leader of the group, and gain his trust.

the session movie theater airs at 01:30 am, after Sunday Major, according to Globo’s official schedule.