Dune: Did you know that the original movie is available to view online? – Movie news

David Lynch’s version brings together The Police lead singer and Star Trek star.

Duna returned to the spotlight in 2021 after Denis Villeneuve’s film opened in theaters and took six Oscars. With big names in Hollywood like Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and among others, Duna became a landmark in cinema for the use of CGI and for being a faithful adaptation of the first book in the series by Frank Herbert. But Villeneuve’s version is not the first to reach the cinema.

In 1984, David Lynch made his own version of the sci-fi book, but unlike his newer version, Lynch’s was able to adapt the entire first book in just two hours of film, compared to the 2021 version that adapted it. if only the first part of the book and will have its second part scheduled for 2023.



Universal Pictures From left to right: Chani (Sean Young), Lady Jessica (Francesca Annis) and Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan)



Revolutionary for the time, Lynch’s Dune is quite different from what Chalamet starred in. With CGI still evolving, concepts like the body shield and Guild Browsers are some of the elements Lynch has tried to adapt and – for the more sophisticated 2020s look – makes the director’s cut something very distant and even weird. The latest version is restricted when using Browsers and does not appear when Atreides go to Arrakis (Dune).



Universal Pictures Guild Browser in the eyes of David Lynch



Another very different factor is the fact that Princess Irulan (Virginia Madsen) appears narrating in some parts of the film, something that for Herbert’s readers appears as an opening and summary for the chapter to be read. In the feature set for 2023, Irulan will be played by Florence Pugh.

Universal Pictures Princess Irulan (Virginia Madsen)



Lynch’s feature is available on Prime Video Brasil and features Kyle MacLachlan, Patrick Stewart, Sting and Sean Young, respectively Paul Atreides, Gurney Hall, Feyd-Rautha and Chani.

Other versions of Dune?

Duna, however, was not restricted to just two adaptations. Herbert’s book expanded to television, even covering the third book in the series, “Children of Dune” with actors like James McAvoy. There is yet another version that never saw the light of day, conceived by Alejandro Jodorowskydue to the high cost that the film would have for filming.