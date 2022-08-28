Duolingo launches app that teaches math

The language learning platform Duolingo has expanded its boundaries. On Friday the 26th, the company announced the launch of an application that aims to teach the concepts of mathematics. This is Duolingo Math.

Lessons will be short and will feature interactive exercises. Math will also have the famous “offensives”, which bring bonuses to students who complete daily tasks. The owl Duo and the company’s other mascots will continue to appear on appto aid in teaching and to motivate students.

as in app original, the subjects will be divided into individualized units, such as multiplication, division, addition and fraction. The student can choose the topic they are learning at school or choose a topic of greater personal difficulty. The aim is to reinforce the practice.

At first, only basic levels will be available on the platform. Later, advanced lessons will be added to cater for older students and adults willing to develop their skills.

The news was revealed during the duocon, an annual online event dedicated to the language teaching platform. The company’s idea is to transmit the concepts of mathematics in a fun, free and accessible way.

According to the CEO and founder of Duolingo, Luis von Ahn, the aim of the new app is to “break the cycle of anxiety” related to learning mathematics. “By teaching these basics in a fun and inclusive environment, we are helping our students build confidence and lay the groundwork for them to achieve even more,” he explained at the event.