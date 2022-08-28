Edu, from Cruzeiro, talks about the end of the goal fast and thanks Rafael; understand

Striker Edu left Independência’s pitch on Friday night (27) with a mix of feelings: happiness, relief and gratitude can be highlighted. In addition to scoring the first goal of the cruise per 4 to 0 over Nautico he ended a goal fast and was still moved by the attitude of a teammate.

“May this ‘zika’ go away and never come back. It’s very annoying to be questioned and questioned. I know my importance and I’m a group guy, so I’m here to help. It was an adverse moment, where I was punished , without scoring goals. It’s too bad, because I theoretically got people used to it badly”, he said after the match.

Top scorer in the season with 17 goals, Edu hasn’t scored since June 16, in a clash against Ponte Preta. He also hadn’t been selected as a starter: there were four matches on the bench, and in the last one, against Grêmio, he didn’t even enter. Against Timbu, he was chosen among the starters.

According to Edu, everyone in the group, especially coach Paulo Pezzolano, never suspected his work. “I want to thank all the trust of the group, to Paulo, who always believed in me and put me to play”, he said.

After he swung the nets, a fact caught the eye: goalkeeper Rafael Cabral left his area and went to the other side to celebrate with the rest of the group. The striker said that attitudes like this, sincere, are not common in the middle of football.

Clearly Edu was hungry for a goal today! Cruzeiro scores 1-0 at Náutico. Starter after 4 games, he hasn’t scored since June 16 | @the time pic.twitter.com/7NTbsEqVlF — Gabriel Moraes (@gabrieumoraes) August 27, 2022

“I told Rafael at the end of the game that it was the most beautiful attitude of a teammate of mine in the game. When I looked to the side and saw him hugging me, I didn’t believe it. That’s the most sincere feeling, there’s no way to force it. In addition to being a great professional, he is an amazing person”, he confessed.