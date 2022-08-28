Eduardo Vargas – Interview without permission could result in new punishment

By: Betinho Marques and Angel Baldo

Striker Eduardo Vargas goes through moments of turmoil in Cidade do Galo. After a child sending off against Palmeiras, the athlete was fined and harshly charged by the club’s main organizer.

Trying to lighten his image and give his version, Vargas gave an interview to Globe Sports, last Thursday (25), however, the interview was not released by Atlético. One of the details that demonstrated this was that the athlete did not wear any Galo uniform. In addition, following the protocols for interviews with club employees, it is necessary to communicate with the advisory in advance and schedule, a fact that according to Alvinegro’s Communication did not occur on the part of Globo or the athlete, evidencing the disconnection of information.

As advanced by the commentator Thiago de Araújo and confirmed by talk rooster, a new (financial) punishment may occur. Still following our investigation, if the attacker is out of the game against América, according to the press office, he will have no connection with what happened, even if the Chilean is not related, this will occur because Vargas is losing space in the group. Regarding fines, the club clarifies that there are internal regulations for everything and not communicating or participating in an interview without prior consent is in the regulation as liable to a fine, which may or may not occur.