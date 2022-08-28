Elon Musk’s internet drops at half price in Brazil; see how Starlink works!

The world has changed and it wasn’t yesterday. Since the arrival of the internet, life has undergone certain digital revolutions that have impacted the lives of all humanity. Therefore, this worldwide network of computers has become one of the most important tools on the planet and everything is now completely connected. However, maintaining it can be expensive in some places, so a new company aims to bring even more benefits here. Therefore, we are now going to introduce you to the starlink.

Monthly fee at half price

namely, the starlink It is a project of the American company SpaceX which seeks to develop a low-cost, high-performance satellite platform to implement a new internet-connected communication system. With that, it has a broadband that provides up to 1 Gigabyte per second of download, something unthinkable for the common people. In summary, the company of Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, arrived in Brazil offering its services at a monthly fee of R$ 530 and charging an additional RR 2,670 for the installation of the equipment.

However, now the monthly fee for satellite internet from starlink will be cheaper starting this week due to “local market conditions” and to create more “purchasing power parity” for consumers. Thus, its new values ​​drop to R$ 230 – a reduction of 56% – and R$ 2 thousand for the installation. This action is global and should benefit more countries like Mexico, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Does Starlink compete with other operators?

It is important to emphasize the disparity of connection that involves the starlink and its competitors, especially Brazilian operators. Obviously, the reduction in values ​​should encourage competitiveness in the market, but in a different way. Even with the readjustment, the values ​​of the American company are still unfeasible for the general public, especially for the more remote areas.

Only in the basic package, Elon Musk’s internet should deliver from 50 Megabytes per second to 250 Mb/s of speed, which are similar results to the popular broadband packages offered here. Still, it is a number far above what is offered by competing satellite companies that usually deliver lower speeds. your compatriot Hughesnetfor example, charges BRL 149 per month on the 10 Mb/s plan.

