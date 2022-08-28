Enola Holmes 2 gets Netflix premiere date and photos

THE Netflix released today (18) the first photos and the premiere date of the sequel Enola Holmes.

The sequel to the feature film starring Millie Bobby Brown arrives on the platform in November.

Enola Holmes 2 recordings begin in the next few days and the cast of the first film has returned

In addition to the return of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, at the online event it was announced that actor Louis Partridge would also return. Now, Variety reports that the actresses Helena Bonham Carter and Susan Wokoma will also be part of the cast of the sequel.

The publication says that the actors David Thewlis, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss will also be part of the cast.

Harry Bradbeer also returns in the direction along with the screenwriter Jack Thorne.

Check out the photos via EW below.

Enola Holmes 2. Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022

Enola Holmes 2. Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022

Enola Holmes 2 (no official title) arrives on 4 November.

