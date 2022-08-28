Evil Twin (2022)

evil twin Original:The Twin

Year:2022•Country:Finland

Direction:Taneli Mustonen

Road map:Aleksi Hyvärinen, Taneli Mustonen

Production:Aleksi Hyvärinen

Cast:Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten, Tristan Ruggeri, Andres Dvinjaninov, Nick Connor, Tiiu Uibo, Raivo Trass, Liisi Org

The term “twin” in reviews of extremely similar works, when the similarities go beyond coincidences. In case of evil twin (The Twin, 2022), horror of Taneli Mustonenwith a passage “blink-miss” by Brazilian cinemas, the word ironically translates the original title and symbolizes its generic content. It’s hard to really expect big surprises after more than a century of fantastic cinema, but when you realize that a movie pretty much followed Basic Horror Primer (if such material exists, it must circulate through studios, passing through the hands of many screenwriters), even his attempt to surprise draws more yawns than approval.

If you think I’m exaggerating, follow the formula: woman who’s been through trauma [aqui entra o nome da personagem] starts a process of starting over, moving to a distant house [isolada, com dificuldade de comunicação] and becomes tormented by visions and phenomena [fantasmas vingativos? Uma criatura escondida no sótão? Ilusões projetadas por uma mente perturbada?]. As she tries to understand what’s going on, in addition to the supernatural issues, she has to deal with her husband’s disbelief. [homens em filmes de terror nunca acreditam na esposa] and with the sinister community [vizinhos estranhos]. To help her, there is always an old woman who knows things about the local past and brings warnings. [agindo como o Crazy Ralph de Sexta-Feira 13 – Partes 1 e 2].

With this premise alone, several productions could be stacked in a large amount. But let’s stick to one: When the Lights Go Outin David F. Sandberginspired by a short of your authorship. Released in 2016, the film brought Teresa Palmer having to help his stepbrother face his possessed mother, with a direct relationship with the past. In evil twin, the same Palmer needs to help a child again – this time her son – believing it to be a possession, involving something from the past. The good news is that her new work at least strives to create a plot twista twist in the script, even if, for that, it needs to give the spectator the role of a muggle.

In the plot, after a tragic car accident – not shown for cost containment -, Rachel (Palmer) and her husband Anthony (Steven Cree) lost their son Nathan (Tristan Ruggeri). To overcome the trauma of the episode, Anthony suggests that they move to Finland where he grew up, as the possibility of a new life for them and the little boy. Elliot (Ruggeri), Nathan’s identical twin. Tormented by nightmares involving her son’s burial and Elliot’s presence and in order to get over the past, they bury Nathan’s belongings. After a tour of a place, considered magical for the fulfillment of wishes, Elliot makes a wish, and changes begin to happen.

Elliot begins to act like his brother, even saying that Nathan now occupies his body. At a homecoming party, Rachel meets Helen (Barbara Marten), a lady who claims to have dreamed about her and her son, and still claims that the boy’s wish was granted. The mother begins to experience several strange episodes such as witnessing her son talking to an imaginary friend, and even digging up Nathan’s belongings. Gradually, she begins to suspect that something terrifying is happening in the local community, involving the possible arrival of the demon in Nathan’s body, and that her husband may be conspiring against her.

With more plot details, you find new production twins. Perhaps the biggest one is the classic Rosemary’s Babyin Roman Polanskiwhich also brought the idea of ​​birth and conspiracy, involving the husband and a satanic sect, but you don’t have to go that far. Lost soul (The Unborn, 2009) was also related to possession and twins; and I even imagined that at some point I would hear Elliot say: “Jumby wants to be born now.” In addition to this feeling of having already seen this film – I even remembered the ritual of The baby sitter in the beach sequence – the slow rhythm helps the viewer close their lashes for increasing periods until the final twenty minutes.

These are what prevent evil twin be condemned to obscurity. There is a sharp, drastic change there, which means that much of what the viewer has seen may not be real. We were deceived again, almost like Bruce Willis. The reference is now another involving a certain series of M. Night Shyamalan, with much more representation. It leaves a brief feeling of having seen something amazing, but that could have that adjective if it had been released 40 years ago. A little boldness here and there help the long Taneli Mustonen to escape absolute disapproval. More was expected, of course, from the filmmaker behind the aggressive slasher lake Bodomalso with a Finnish touch.

With a horrendous national title, bringing misconceptions about its content, evil twin must attract curious eyes for family plots, involving trauma, changes and possessions. It won’t be the typical movie you’ll recommend to friends, unless you don’t know your twins and are surprised by the ideas presented.