Ex-Flamengo reveals backstage and real reason for Pablo Marí’s departure

In Flamengo’s 2019 Brazilian title campaign, Rubro-Negro beat Botafogo 1-0 at Engenhão in the 31st round with a goal from Lincoln in stoppage time and on that occasion, sent their seventh national title. However, minutes after departure, the FlatTV went to record backstage in the dressing room and a scene was marked in the history of the channel.

Spanish defender Pablo Marí was emerging from the shower with a towel wrapped around his waist. And the moment the camera recorded the defender, a part of the athlete’s buttocks appeared. Then the material went viral among Flamengo fans, but the player was not happy with the leak.

Read also: Piris da Motta already wanted to attack youtuber in Rio, says ex-Flamengo

Participating in the PodFla podcast, the former reporter for FlatTVJoão Mércio, revealed that this situation may have helped Marí accept the proposal from Arsenal, from England, in January 2020 and leave the Mais Querido.

“This episode may have influenced him to leave (Pablo Marí). This was serious, it had internal consequences. He was fired from the cameraman and today the professional is there at Botafogo TV. He was really nice and I thought it was unfair as the video editor stayed in the club. There were people from FlatTV that was to apologize to Marí and as far as I know, the apology was not very well accepted”, said João.

Departure of Marí do Flamengo

The sale of the player to Arsenal in 2020 resulted in an amount of R$ 52 million to Flamengo. The negotiation included goals and bonuses, and if they were all beaten, Rubro-Negro would not have any income from a future sale of the player. As this did not happen, since the defender was unable to establish himself in the English club, any transfer negotiation in definitive Flamengo is entitled to receive 40% of the total amount. Finally, the athlete played last season for Udinese and this August he agreed to go to AC Monza, also from Italy.

Follow Yago Martins on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.