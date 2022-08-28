F1 confirms the stay of the Belgian GP on the calendar in 2023







Can celebrate fan of formula 1! O Belgian GP will continue on the calendar of the main category of world motorsport. The announcement of the renewal of the agreement with Spa-Francorchamps for the 2023 season was held this Sunday, just before the start of the 14th stage of the championship in 2022.

In recent months, Spa’s continuity in the calendar has been questioned, amid a moment of expansion of the F1 calendar to other markets.

With the current Concorde Agreement capping the number of grands prix at 24 until 2025, the situation on the 2023 calendar would indicate a drop of at least two races from the current schedule. With the debut of Las Vegas and the return of Qatar already confirmed, and F1’s quest for the returns of China and South Africa, Spa was at the forefront along with France as the main races that could be removed.

But Spa’s possible departure has been met with a barrage of criticism from drivers and fans alike, who consider the challenging Belgian track to be one of the pillars of F1’s DNA.

What is striking is that Spa’s stay should indicate one of two paths: either we will not have China or Kyalami on the 2023 calendar or one of the other races without a contract after the 2022 season may fall.

Another proof that had its future threatened, but recent indications point to a renewal is Monaco. Even being one of the ‘crown jewels’ of F1, the commercial agreement for holding the race did not please Liberty Media, and negotiations for the continuity of the race have been dragging on for months.

