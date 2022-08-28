F1:FIA explains decision not to penalize Hamilton post-touch with Alonso







Alonso was furious after he and his Mercedes rival met and touched Les Combes on the first lap of the race at Spa-Francorchamps as they battled for second place. After rushing into the first right turn at Les Combes, Hamilton closed the door on Alonso, who had nowhere else to go, and the pair were shocked – with the Mercedes being launched into the air.

While Alonso was able to continue, Hamilton’s car suffered damage and, as a result of a suspected water leak, he was advised to retire.

Alonso was far from impressed with Hamilton’s driving, he spoke on team radio about the Brit’s “lack of conscience” when vying for positions with other cars.

“What an idiot closing the door from the outside,” Alonso said. “We had a mega start, but this guy only knows how to drive when he starts first.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, the remainder of the field at the start Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Although the FIA ​​stewards investigated the incident, they found that none of the drivers was at fault, as it was blamed on a typical type of accident that can happen on the first lap, when cars jostle for position.

A statement issued by the FIA ​​said: “The stewards reviewed the video evidence and determined that Alonso was on the inside at Turn 5.”

“Hamilton’s front wheels were ahead of Alonso’s at the entrance of the turn. Alonso moved his car inside with the two tires on the right side fully on the curb and even a little inside the curb.”

“At no point did Alonso seem to lose control or suffer understeer. Hamilton turned towards the apex of the turn with Alonso still alongside and the collision occurred.”

“The stewards considered this to be a first lap incident with a lot of movement compared to other cars in the first few corners and therefore took no further action.”

Hamilton was later cautioned for not showing up to the medical center immediately following the accident.

The FIA ​​said: “The stewards have received a report from the race director that driver Hamilton has refused to visit the Event Medical Service following his accident on lap 1.”

“This is not the first time this season that drivers (not Hamilton) have initially refused to undergo a medical.”

“The stewards issue a warning in this case, with a reminder to all pilots that more severe actions can be taken in the future.”

