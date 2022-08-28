Find out who is the actress who should play Wonder Girl in the film

Euphoria actress is expected to play Wonder Girl Donna Troy in Wonder Woman 3.

Little by little, details about wonder woman 3 are being made public. The news of the moment is that the heroine Donna Troy, also known as Wonder Girl, should be in the film. In addition Warner Bros. Discovery already had an actress in mind for the new role.

According to an alleged leak on Reddit, the actress Alexa Demie will play Donna Troy in the new Wonder Woman movie.

Alexa is a 31-year-old young American actress known worldwide for having played the character Maddy Perez in the TV series. HBO euphoria.

In the comics, Donna Troy is an Amazon warrior and the younger sister of Wonder Woman Diana Prince. As Wonder Girl, she was one of the founders of the Teen Titans. The young heroine has also taken on the mantle of Wonder Woman when Diana disappeared after her death. Infinite Crisis.

Donna Troy can currently be seen in live-action in the series Titanswhere it is lived by Conor Leslie.

wonder woman 3 does not yet have a release date. The film will have the return of Gal Gadot in the title character and the director Patty Jenkins in command of the sequence

Previous rumors point out that Nubian Wonder Woman will also be in the plot, as well as the villain Circe.

But before MM3, Gal should appear as the Amazon Warrior in Shazam 2 and The Flashaccording to rumors.

