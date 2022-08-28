First reviews of House of the Dragon promise same Game of Thrones tone, more dragons, but punctuate caveats

The series criticism embargo the house of the dragonthe prequel to Game of Thrones dropped and some reviews have already been published by some specialized portals, not by accounts that go to the event just to take a picture, which is the habit of HBO lately.

The reactions are positive in most of the texts, but with reservations. Some portals praise the production of the new attraction and claim that the tone Game of Thrones it’s the same with the new ride, that fans of the original show will forget everything that happened in the final season, and we have more dragons in this ride than the original production.

Here are some complete reviews:

the british newspaper The Guardian states that the series should be a resounding success and that it will focus more on the political game of chess for the search for who will sit on the Iron Throne and that it is done to reward fans of fantasy productions.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the first few episodes are impressive but that the series seems to be playing it safe and that the show needs to find its own voice.

American IGN claims that House Of The Dragon makes it look like Game Of Thrones is back – now with extra dragons – and that’s a very good thing.

The EW claims that the show starts off in fits and starts but improves a lot along the way. The text states that the cast has good performances and that Dragão does not set off fireworks immediately, but also that no House was built in just one day.

Variety says the series sacrifices subtlety to deliver a bloody, violent spectacle with plenty of dragons flying around.

CNET claims that House of the Dragon may never be the next Game of Thrones, but from the six hours (played to them), the show looks set to at least step out of the giant shadow its predecessor casts.

The main cast gathers Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans.

Also making up the list: Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.

The series is produced Ryan Condal, George RR Martinand Miguel Sapochnikand the screenplays are written by Ryan Condal.

the house of the dragon arrives August 21, 2022 on HBO Max.

