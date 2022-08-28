Flamengo beats Botafogo and returns to the Brazilian’s vice-leadership

The Brazilian Championship round featured a classic carioca, and Flamengo got the better of it. At Nilton Santos, Dorival Júnior’s team beat Botafogo 1-0, returned to the second place in the competition and increased the pressure on the alvinegro rival. The triumph was built with a goal by Vidal, in the second half.

With the result, Rubro-Negro went to 43 points and tries to take new steps in the hunt for leader Palmeiras, who has 50. Glorioso, on the other hand, remains with 27 and sees the relegation zone approaching in the rearview mirror.

In the next round, Botafogo faces Fortaleza, away from home, while Flamengo receives Ceará. Before that, however, Dorival Júnior’s team has their first duel with Vélez Sarsfield, on Wednesday, for the Libertadores semifinal.

who did well – Jeffinho and Peter

Striker Jeffinho was Botafogo’s highlight in the game, being one of the most active in the offensive sector. On Fla’s side, Pedro came in and managed to change the game with the assist for Vidal’s goal.

Who was wrong – Lucas Fernandes and Diego

Lucas Fernandes, midfielder for Botafogo, and Diego, shirt number 10 for Flamengo, had a little more discreet performances.

Botafogo’s performance

Botafogo, for the first time, repeated the lineup with Luís Castro. The team changed the marking style a little and managed to show a little more security in the sector. In the attack, Victor Sá and Jeffinho found spaces and created dangerous plays.

On the return of the break, Glorioso still sought to maintain the rhythm of the initial stage, but, after changes in Flamengo, began to find it difficult to fit the marking. Afterwards, however, he managed to reorganize himself to try to push the opposing team back into the defense field.

Flamengo’s performance

Flamengo went to the field with the team that has been called “alternative”, while the holder plays in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. Gabigol, however, started the classic, but played more open, with Lázaro more centralized. The intensity was not the one shown in previous games, and Rubro-Negro found difficulties both in creation and in marking.

In the beginning of the second half, Dorvial started to call the “shock troops” and put Pedro and Everton Ribeiro, which caused improvements and changed the face of the team. The team opened the scoring and created chances to expand, but then saw Botafogo evolve.

Chronology

The match started with Botafogo better and being more dangerous, especially with Jeffinho. Flamengo, in turn, did not show the same articulation as in previous matches, and showed difficulty in finding spaces.

Almost

Botafogo was close to opening the scoring when, after hitting and hitting, Victor Sá invaded the area and crossed to Júnior Santos. The striker fixed it and hit a bit under pressure, and Ayrton Lucas got the cut.

Hot climate

After a dispute between Diego and Jeffinho, the two fell and Fla’s number 10 held the ball. Marçal tried to catch it and the atmosphere became more tense between the players, who came to face each other.

open score

At the beginning of the second half, Dorival Júnior put Pedro and Everton Ribeiro in the game. Shortly after, Pedro propped up a cross and left Vidal in front of the goal to open the scoring.

chances

The goal encouraged Flamengo, who went up and managed to create good opportunities. The first with Matheuzinho, who invaded the area and hit a cross for Gatito’s defense. Afterwards, Pedro dribbled Adryelson and tried to hit placed, but sent it out.

Debut

Reinforcement in this window, the Chilean Erick Pulgar made the mainstay with the Flamengo shirt.

Attempt

In the final minutes, Botafogo went up in an attempt to tie, but was unsuccessful.

Confusion before the game

Image: Reproduction social network

A confrontation between organized teams from Botafogo and Flamengo generated confusion and rush in the surroundings of Nilton Santos before the ball rolled. The atmosphere became tense in the streets near the stadium and calmed down after a few minutes, with the intervention of the PM.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 0 X 1 FLAMENGO

Competition: Brazilian championship

Place: Nilton Santos, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day and hour: 28/8/2022, Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Sousa (FIFA-SP)

auxiliaries: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP)

VAR: Neuza Ines Back (Fifa/SP)

yellow cards: Saravia, Eduardo, Danilo Barbosa (BOT); Vidal, Pedro (FLA)

red cards:-

goals: Vidal, from Flamengo, at 12’/2nd

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Adryelson (Kanu), Víctor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê (Danilo Barbosa), Lucas Fernandes (Lucas Piazon) and Eduardo (Gabriel Pires); Victor Sá (Luis Henrique), Júnior Santos and Jeffinho. Technician: Luís Castro

FLAMENGO: Saints; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego (Erick Pulgar), Victor Hugo (Everton Ribeiro) and Vidal (João Gomes); Lázaro (Pedro), Everton and Gabigol (Arrascaeta). Technician: Dorival Junior