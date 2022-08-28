Fluminense 1 x 1 Palmeiras, 24th round of the Brasileirão

Palmeiras held a 1-1 draw against Fluminense at Maracanã tonight (27th), and kept their advantage in the lead of the Brasileirão intact. Rony opened the scoring with a great goal from a bicycle, Manoel equalized from the dead ball, and Tricolor pressed until the end without finding a way to turn.

Palmeiras continues as the leader, with 50 points and eight ahead of Fluminense itself. This advantage will only decrease if Flamengo (40 points) beat Botafogo tomorrow (28) and regain the second place in the Brasileirão.

Interestingly, Palmeiras and Flu’s next opponent is the same: Athletico. Alviverde will visit Arena da Baixada on Tuesday (30), in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinals; Tricolor das Laranjeiras will go to Paraná on Saturday (3), for the Brasileirão.

Flu performance: Ups and downs with the ball at the foot

Fluminense tried to increase the intensity of “Dinizismo” in the first minutes, but gradually lowered the line and saw Palmeiras bother. He took the goal in an isolated throw, he returned to press with the ball, but without the success of other games. In the second half he found some clearer opportunities, but he couldn’t turn it around.

Palmeiras performance: Suffocation and little inspiration

Palmeiras played with the rules under their arms, aware of the advantage they defend in the Brasileirão and the decision they have in three days. He scored well against Fluminense, cooled the game whenever possible and that’s why he was almost not exposed, but he wasn’t willing to try to attack more either. He managed, but in the final minutes he got into trouble.

The best of the Flu: Samuel Xavier

It was important especially when Fluminense was tight on the ball exit, as it helped a lot to connect the sectors and make the team spin the ball. Despite having lost some balls, he was safe in Gustavo Scarpa’s marking and gave two balls to teammates who could have ended in goal: one for Cano, another for Nathan.

The worst of the Flu: Cano is not found

Flu’s top scorer in the season was not on the best nights and appeared little. He helped when it came time to score, but missed important chances that would change the game: a three-on-one counterattack, then a Samuel Xavier pass that ended up on the crossbar.

The best of Palmeiras: Rony stands out for his goal

Palmeiras didn’t have great individual performances, but Rony naturally was the best for the great bicycle kick he made. It was this happy move, still in the eighth minute, that allowed Palmeiras to manage the game from then on. Honorable mention to Gustavo Gómez, who practically annulled Germán Cano.

The worst of Palmeiras: Veiga can’t play

Raphael Veiga was far from his best performance for Palmeiras and well illustrated the bad offensive performance of the team as a whole. He was eventually replaced by Wesley in the second half.

Ron’s famous bike opens the scoring

Rony’s bike has already become a trademark of the Palmeiras season. After trying so hard, the striker scored a goal like that against Cerro Porteño, last month, and repeated the dose with even more style at Maracanã. Scored goal in the eighth minute, after a cross by Dudu (see below).

Flo only finds way in the aerial ball

From the beginning, Palmeiras was less with the ball and scored strongly to break the rhythm of Fluminense. It was a control without the ball, which Rony’s bike extended, and at a certain point Alviverde seemed closer to hitting a counterattack more than to yielding the tie. The dead ball changed that: in the first corner of the game, in the 38th minute, Manoel climbed the first post and tested hard to equalize. A sure finish for each side, 1 to 1.

Confusion in the field and in the tunnel

Image: Reproduction/Premiere

The final stretch of the first half was marked by inflamed nerves. Fluminense’s bench was already irritated with a yellow card shown to Nino for fouling Rony, and Manoel’s goal caused a misunderstanding between members of the two technical committees. Shortly after, Goose was yellowed for complaint. In the next move, the last of the first stage, Flu complained a lot about a lack of Murilo in André. Finally, when the teams left for the break, the two delegations had to be restrained by security in the tunnel that gives access to the changing rooms.

Scarpa reaches Cano and saves Palmeiras

In the 11th minute, a Palmeiras corner turned into a counterattack with three Fluminense players against a single defender. However, Scarpa ran faster than Germán Cano and split to ward off danger. Scarpa himself had taken a corner, and the pike saved a clear chance for the Tricolor.

Flu improves, but stops on the beam

Fluminense managed to be much better in the final twenty minutes of the game. He arrived more often, caught Palmeiras off guard and had two great chances to turn around, but both landed on the post. The first was by Cano, after a cross in the back of the alviverde defense; and the second was when Goose deflected after Arias’ kick. By centimeters the second goal did not come out.

you go to Scarpa

Today at Palmeiras, Gustavo Scarpa was booed by the Fluminense crowd. The midfielder defended Tricolor for three years and left Laranjeiras in 2017 in the midst of a judicial imbroglio, including having spent more than three months without playing because of the dispute in the courts. “Guys wouldn’t pay me and wouldn’t let me out,” the player said. This was the ninth time Scarpa faced the former club.

Datasheet

FLUMINENSE 1 x 1 PALM TREES

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 24th round

Date and time: August 27, 2022, Saturday at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro-RJ

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (FIFA/SC)

Auxiliaries: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA/PR) and Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA/GO)

VAR: Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Yellow Cards: Nino, Ganso, Michel Araújo (Fluminense); Raphael Veiga, Murilo (Palmeiras)

Goal: Rony, at 8′, and Manoel at 38 minutes of the first half

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino (Matheus Martinelli), Manoel and Caio Paulista (Cristiano); André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins (Nathan), Arias and Germán Cano (Willian). Technician: Fernando Diniz

PALM TREES: Weverton, Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Gabriel Menino), Raphael Veiga (Wesley) and Scarpa; Dudu (Bruno Tabata) and Rony (José López). Coach: Abel Ferreira. Technician: Abel Ferreira