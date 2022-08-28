Full stop! Ajax sets deal with Manchester United for Antony; check out

After weeks of this soap opera, imbroglio comes to an end and Antony has a definite future for the season

Finally, the end. After a great soap opera, the negotiation involving ajax, Antony and Manchester United came to an end. The English club agreed to pay the amount expected by the Dutch and closed with the coach’s dream Erik has Hag.

After two proposals rejected by the ajaxO Manchester United offered the long-awaited 100 million euros (about R$500 million) for Antony and will have the Brazilian striker in its squad for the season.

The information was confirmed by several sources specialized in the football market, such as journalist Fabrizio Romano, the English portal “The Athletic” and the Dutch newspaper “De Telegraaf”.

Also according to the information disclosed, the negotiation should be finalized this Sunday, the 28th, and Antony should be announced as a new reinforcement of the Manchester United next Monday.

WISH FULFILLED

Antony had already made it clear, in an interview with journalist Fabrizio Romano, that his desire was to leave the ajax towards Manchester United. Because of this, he was not training and not being related to the last games of the Dutch team.