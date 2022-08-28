Full stop! Ajax sets deal with Manchester United for Antony; check out

Admin 12 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Marketplace

After weeks of this soap opera, imbroglio comes to an end and Antony has a definite future for the season

Geovanne Peçanha

Per Geovanne Peçanha

Ajax accepts the 100 million euros and releases Antony to sign with Manchester United (Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Ajax accepts the 100 million euros and releases Antony to sign with Manchester United (Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images)
Geovanne Peçanha

Finally, the end. After a great soap opera, the negotiation involving ajax, Antony and Manchester United came to an end. The English club agreed to pay the amount expected by the Dutch and closed with the coach’s dream Erik has Hag.

After two proposals rejected by the ajaxO Manchester United offered the long-awaited 100 million euros (about R$500 million) for Antony and will have the Brazilian striker in its squad for the season.

The information was confirmed by several sources specialized in the football market, such as journalist Fabrizio Romano, the English portal “The Athletic” and the Dutch newspaper “De Telegraaf”.

Also according to the information disclosed, the negotiation should be finalized this Sunday, the 28th, and Antony should be announced as a new reinforcement of the Manchester United next Monday.

WISH FULFILLED

Antony had already made it clear, in an interview with journalist Fabrizio Romano, that his desire was to leave the ajax towards Manchester United. Because of this, he was not training and not being related to the last games of the Dutch team.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Alonso gets angry with “idiot” Hamilton: “He only knows how to drive in 1st” – Formula 1 News

Hamilton touches Alonso at Les Combes, catapults and retires from the Belgian GP (Video: Reproduction) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved