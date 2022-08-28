Google prepares news that can transform the way we use apps

Google is preparing a novelty that can transform the way we use apps. A new software development kit (SDK) prepared by the company will allow developers to create app usage experiences that can be shared among multiple users.

In short, the functionality will allow multiple users on different devices to be able to use the same application.

publicity

According to the software development kit, the novelty includes the possibility of discovering own devices, establishing a connection between them, and offering an experience of using the app between all these different devices.

This would facilitate, for example, a joint order in a delivery service. Instead of just one user selecting a restaurant’s dishes for a group of people, each user could use their own device for this joint order. Another possibility is to create a music or video playlist during a party where each person would use their own cell phone for this.

New feature may allow a single app to be controlled by multiple devices. Image: Playback/Google

The novelty has the potential to transform the way we use apps, being useful even to start reading an article on the phone and pick up exactly where you left off later on the tablet.

For now, the new SDK is in the testing phase for developers, being restricted to Android phones and tablets. But Google plans to expand the functionality to other devices and operating systems, including Windows and iOS.

Android 13 is now available

Google has announced the worldwide release of Android 13, initially only for Pixel devices. With new personalization and privacy features, in addition to greater integration between smartphones, tablets and Chromebooks, they also enter the list of recipients.

Google released Android 13 a little earlier than in previous generations Android 11 and 12. Despite being exclusive to the Pixel lines so far, Android 13 will arrive later this year on other devices, such as phones and tablets from Samsung, Asus, HMD Global (Nokia), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi.

Read more about the new OS version here.

Image: Arthur Shevtsov/Shutterstock

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!