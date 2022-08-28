Guto Ferreira rules out mini goal for points in Coritiba and talks about “14 finals” after winning Avaí | coritiba

The coach Guto Ferreira doesn’t want to make mini scoring goals to avoid pressure on Coritiba. The coach said he prefers to think “game by game” after beating Avaí 1-0 this Saturday, at Couto Pereira, for the Brazilian Championship.

Coxa ended a streak of four straight defeats and provisionally left the relegation zone. Fabricio Daniel scored in the final stage and guaranteed the end of the alviverde fast in the coach’s second game.

The triumph put Coritiba in 16th position, with 25 points. Cuiabá opens the Z-4 ​​with 24 points and receives Santos on Sunday. If they win, the club from Paraná returns to the sticking zone.

We have 14 more finals. It won’t be easy, but we’ll fight more and more and we’ll make it. — Guto Ferreira, in a press conference

1 of 2 Guto Ferreira in the match Coritiba x Avaí — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba Guto Ferreira in the match Coritiba x Avaí — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba

Until the end of Serie A, Coxa will play six games at home and another eight games away from their domains. The alviverde team has the fifth best campaign as home team, but the worst as a visitor and is the only one that hasn’t won away.

According to mathematician Tristão Garcia, the chance of relegation is 65%. Only Atlético-GO (67%) and Juventude (93%) are more likely.

If I enter with a mini goal, it seems that every time I don’t meet it, I get discouraged. The important thing is the end, not the middle. The environment leads, but does not decide. It’s game by game. — Guto Ferreira

See more news from Coritiba on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

Coritiba returns to the field against America-MG on Saturday, at 8:30 pm, at Arena Independência, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.