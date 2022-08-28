Harry Styles doesn’t sing, but dances and composes music in Don’t Worry Honey

With the premiere at the Venice Film Festival just around the corner, the director Olivia Wilde confirmed some curiosity Do not worry, dear.

One of them is that the singer and actor Harry Styles composed a song especially for the film.

In the feature that Warner Bros. launches in theaters in September, Styles is Jack the husband of the protagonist Alice, played by the actress Florence Pugh.

Alice is a 1950s California community housewife who discovers a shocking truth about her seemingly perfect life.

Director Olivia Wilde Releases New Stills From Thriller Don’t Worry Honey

In an interview, Wilde commented on the song Styles wrote for the film and which is considered one of the key points of the film. “During the prep phase, Harry called me and asked: What is a trigger song? What is her melody? I said: I don’t know. I’ll look for different writers to write. Do you have something in mind? And he said: I will think about it.”

The director also commented: “5 minutes later, he sends me a demo of his piano, and that’s what ended up in the movie. He called me and said: How about this? and me: Yeah, that’s it. Which is pretty crazy that you did it in like 5 minutes.”

Styles does not sing in the film, but we will have a dance scene of the actor in the film. Let’s wait to see the reactions when the film premieres at the Italian Festival in the next few days.

Wilde, who in addition to directing and producing the feature also stars.

The actors complete the cast Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll.

Katie Silberman takes care of the script that had its first version written by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The production is by New Line, an arm of Warner Bros.

Do not worry, dear arrives on September 22, 2022.

