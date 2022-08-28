Here’s What The Post-Credits Scene With Henry Cavill’s Superman Will Look Like

Post-credits scene of the movie Black Adam with Superman by Henry Cavill should also feature Amanda Waller.

A few weeks ago there were rumors that Superman would be in the post-credits scene of black adam. Initially, it was reported that the Man of Steel’s face would not be seen, but now, new rumors point out that test screenings of the new film from the A.D supposedly hid the face of Henry Cavill.

And what would that post-credits scene be like? black adam with the presence of the Kryptonian superhero?

According to a possible leak from a test session of the feature, the post-credits scene of Black Adam would show Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) meeting with Superman (Cavill) to warn the Man of Steel about the arrival of Black Adam (The Rock).

If this information is confirmed, this would be the film that would mark the return of Henry Cavill to the DCEU. In recent years, Superman has appeared in Shazam! and in the series Peacemakerhowever, being incarnated by stuntmen.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Black Adam, the arch-rival of the hero Shazam. The film will show the origin of the dark wizard and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Read its synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Dr. Fate / Kent Nelson.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in Black Adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of Travel) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

