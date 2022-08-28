House of the Dragon: Spin-off Cast Reveals Their Favorite Game of Thrones Characters – And The Most Chosen Surprises – Series News

Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock and other actors elect their favorites from the original series.

Sunday’s best show is back: watching House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones spin-off set 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was born. Based on the book “Fire & Blood” (2018), by George RR Martin, the new series follows the heyday of House Targaryen, when it ruled not only Westeros, but several dragons. But, of course, there is an ongoing contest for the Iron Throne – this time between members of the same family.

In conversation with the website SensaCine Mexico to publicize House of the Dragon, the main cast revealed their favorite characters from the original series – and one of them was chosen three times! Check out the answers below and be surprised too:

Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders, The Outsider) plays Viserys I Targaryen, King of the Seven Kingdoms. your favorite of game of Thrones is Sandor Clegane, better known as “The Dog” and played by Rory McCann. “Rory is great. He’s the Dog in real life. He lives like that,” joked Considine.

Matt Smith, meanwhile, played Prince Philip in The Crown and now takes on the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, Viserys’ younger brother. The actor agreed with Considine, adding, “He’s a nice guy.”

Actress Eve Best, Dr. Eleanor O’Hara from Nurse Jackie, plays the role of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, also called “The Queen That Never Was”. Her favorite character from game of Thrones is Brienne of Tarth, played by Gwendoline Christie.

“It changes all the time. You have a love-hate relationship with a lot of them. There are so many that I absolutely hated, but I loved how brilliant they were,” Best said.

Having worked on the film Prince of Persia – The Sands of Time (2010) and the series It’s a Sin and Small Axe, Steve Toussaint lends his traits to Lord Corlys Velaryon, nicknamed the Sea Serpent. It was difficult for the actor to choose just one figure from game of Thronesso he named two: Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn).

Olivia Cooke is recognized for her role in Steven Spielberg’s Player #1, as well as the horror films Ouija: The Spirit’s Game (2014), The Sign: Frequency of Fear (2014) and The Mark of Fear (2014). Cooke only enters the second phase of House of the Dragon to play Alicent Hightower, daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King, and second wife of Viserys. Her favorite character is Podrick Payne (Daniel Portman). “He was really cute,” he commented.

Like Considine and Smith, Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust), who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen as an adult, has Sandor Clegane as her baby darling. game of Thrones. “I love The Dog. It’s a tough question because I feel like the brilliance of the show is its ability to make you crave these confrontations between people,” the actress reflected.

With passage through the series Casualty and Get Even, Emily Carey is in charge of bringing the young Alicent Hightower to the small screen. The actress, who played the 12-year-old version of Wonder Woman in the 2017 film, has her favorite: Queen Cersei Lannister, immortalized by Lena Headey in game of Thrones.

We have a winner among the cast of House of the Dragon! Milly Alcock (Janet King, Upright), who is the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen, also selected The Hound as her favorite of game of Thronesdescribing it as “very placid”.