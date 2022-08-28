How about creating your own iPhone? On this site you can!

Have you ever seen one of those fancy iPhone concepts and thought “I could do better, I just don’t have the time”? Your problems are over, as the developer Neal Agarwal launched a website for you create your own iPhone!

As soon as the page opens, you will see a device, shaped like the iPhone 13 Pro, completely “blank” (no ports, cameras, etc.). In a lower bar, you have several options, which can be dragged to the desired location. So, you can use your imagination to create your dream device.

Have you ever thought about an iPhone with the famous Click Wheel of iPods? You can create it! And if you want to add more cameras? It’s possible, too. How many ports would you like to have on your device? None? Or perhaps all possible? You can choose!

I made a website that allows you to design the next iPhone, enjoy 🙂

There are simple options like the original cameras and buttons, but there are other bizarre ones, like the antenna, the Android logo (and another one with a pear) and even… Mac Pro wheels! It’s possible to create a funny device that will never exist, but you can also try to imagine an iPhone that you would really like to see released.

The funniest thing is that, after your creation is finished, you can “present” the device. Then there’s a supposed price tag, and there’s an image of Apple CEO Tim Cook announcing some of his typical lines during Apple’s launch events — and every time you present, he says something different (it’s actually hilarious) .

Of course, this is just a joke, but it’s fun to be able to imagine — and the site is actually quite well done. Just be careful not to spend hours and hours there, huh? 😝

