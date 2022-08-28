How long does it take to beat Cult of the Lamb?

Cult of the Lamb drew attention with its cute visuals accompanied by a macabre story. The game has a format roguelite which can yield a good few hours of gameplay for those who want it, so how long will it take to really close the game?

The sheep game works in two stages, one with exploring random dungeons facing enemies and bosses, and another with building your cult, gathering followers and using resources to expand. This allows for different paces of play, so it’s worth checking how much time you can spend with Cult of the Lamb in each one.

Different times in different ways to play

The How Long to Beat website is always a reliable source at these times. Gathering data from different players on different platforms, he informs that clearing the main story of Cult of the Lamb it takes more or less 13 hours and 20 minutesaverage.

The people who closed the game and made some extras took the average to 16 hours and 40 minutes. Finally, the famous completionists, who try to discover and do every possible activity in the game, achieved an average of 21 and a half hours playing the title.

Cult of the Lamb is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Recently the game was the center of controversy due to the information that Sony would have paid to keep it out of Xbox Game Pass. It is worth mentioning that the game was launched costing much more on PSN than on other platforms.

If you want to know more about what we think of the game, you can also check out our text review, where we comment on the areas where its unusual combination of elements from different genres works, and the areas where it doesn’t.