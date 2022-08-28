How to edit video using iMovie | 5 practical tips

Using your iPhone to edit videos is an easy task, just know how edit video by iMovie (iOS | iPadOS). The Apple app is available for free on the App Store and has an intuitive interface and several tools to create movie trailers and movies.

The iPhone has several apps in the App Store to edit videos. Among them, iMovie can be a great solution for those looking for a free app integrated into the Apple ecosystem to create trailers and movies. Before downloading it, please note that iMovie is compatible with iPhones updated to iOS and iPadOS 15.2 or higher.

Also remember that you need an Apple ID to download it and integrate the app with iCloud to save your edits. So, here are 5 practical tips for using the top editor tools on iPhone and iPad.

1. How to put music in iMovie

You can add soundtracks and audio effects to your video edits using iMovie. That way, you can create a different mood for some scenes and montages, in addition to making more impact with effects pre-produced by Apple. To do this, on the editing screen, tap the “+” button and enter “Audio”.

In this section, you can choose the soundtracks and effects you want to add to the video. To listen before, tap on the audio. If you liked it, tap the “+” button and it will go straight to the video. On the edit screen, the audio will appear in a green bar below the video. You can control the duration on the yellow bars at the ends and, in the options below, you can bring the audio to the foreground, split it, duplicate it or erase it.

Although Apple Music songs appear, iMovie doesn’t let you add any of them. To add a song or external audio, you’ll need to add it in iTunes, on PC, or through Finder on Mac.

Add audio to your videos in iMovie (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

2. How to Watermark iMovie

Inserting a watermarked image into your videos is a great solution to protect your video or promote your brand. In iMovie, tap the “+” button, go to “Photos”, choose a photo and tap the three dots button. Then select “PIP”.

After the image enters editing, tap it to bring up the move button in the upper right corner of the screen and below the Zoom button. Then, in the edit panel, choose how long the watermark should remain on the video.

Add a PIP image to add a watermark in iMovie (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

3. How to crop video in iMovie

All basic video editing requires cutting and editing the montage. There is a very easy way to do this in the editing area of ​​iMovie, you need to tap on the video line and at the bottom of the screen choose from the options

Split: splits the video into two bars;

Detach: detach the audio from the video;

Duplicate: Duplicate the video;

Delete: Delete the video from the edit line.

Cut video and make other changes when editing through iMovie (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

4. How to vignette in iMovie

Adding a vignette to the video makes it very distinctive and dynamic. In your edit, you can add the vignette as your movie’s intro, or use the cropping tools to place a little after the beginning.

To do this, you must have the vignette ready and inserted into the Photos app’s library. Then in iMovie, tap the “+” button, go to “Video” and tap “All” to add a vignette to your edit.

Add a vignette to your movie in iMovie (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

5. How to save (export) video in iMovie

After using the above tools and finishing editing your video, you should save it to iCloud to keep the data safe. Then you can export it to other apps and share it on social networks, with friends or on another cloud service.

To do this, tap “OK” at the top of the screen. From now on, the movie will be saved in the cloud for access on your devices with the same Apple ID. Tap “My Movie” if you want to rename it. Then, at the bottom, select the export button to share it in other apps.

Save and share your edited video in iMovie on apps and social networks (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

Ready! With this handy guide, you can now perform video editing on your iPhone and iPad and create movies for various purposes. Enjoy.