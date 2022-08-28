How to remove read confirmation from WhatsApp | practical guide

Removing the WhatsApp read receipt is the right solution if you want to be completely invisible on the platform, at least when it comes to viewing messages in the app. That way, when a contact sends content, the person won’t know if you’ve already seen it.

Next, learn how to remove the WhatsApp read receipt. See also what this feature is and how it works and if the reading removal also applies to groups in the WhatsApp app for Android and iPhone (iOS).

What is read confirmation on WhatsApp

WhatsApp reading confirmation is nothing more than the famous two blue ticks (✔️), or “checks”, that are in the corner of each message. This is an indication that the person has opened and viewed the message on WhatsApp.

However, it is worth noting that the two ticks in blue represent only one of the meanings for the use of ticks/checks. In total, there are three classifications:

A tick (✔️) in gray: the message has been sent to the contact;

Two ticks (✔️) in gray: the contact received the message;

Two ticks (✔️) in blue: the contact has read the message.

Note that the use of two gray checks does not mean that the recipient has viewed the message, but that he has already received the content. Even if the person’s cell phone is turned off, the two gray ticks may appear if they have connected WhatsApp on other devices.

Two blue ticks on WhatsApp indicate that the person has read the message (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Another important point: removing the read confirmation from WhatsApp is like a double-edged sword. That is, if you disable the feature, you will also not be able to know when someone reads your messages in the app.

Remember, also, that the read receipt is not the same thing as the “last seen” of WhatsApp. Last seen is the information that shows the last time you entered the messenger. The option can also be turned off, but be aware that by doing so, you will not be able to find out when other people have used the app.

Read confirmation in groups

For groups on WhatsApp, ticks work the same as for individual chats. However, the two gray ticks only appear when all participants in the group have received the message.

The two blue ticks will appear when all group participants have read the message. In addition, it is not possible to remove the WhatsApp read confirmation within groups, only in individual conversations. The same goes for voice messages, which continue to show blue checks.

How to view message data

Each message sent on WhatsApp, whether in a group or individual conversation, stores information about sending and receiving that content. In practice, you can know if the person has read the message on WhatsApp by accessing the message data.

There are four meanings for WhatsApp message data, which are pretty much the same as messenger ticks. The difference is that you will see each rating written out in full when opening the message information:

Sent: the message was sent to the contact;

the message was sent to the contact; Delivered: the message was delivered to the other person’s group or individual chat;

the message was delivered to the other person’s group or individual chat; Read/View: the person read your message or opened your photo, audio or video;

the person read your message or opened your photo, audio or video; Played: the person has heard your voice message.

WhatsApp message data shows whether content was delivered and viewed (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

You may not be able to see this information, and there are a few reasons why. The person may have blocked you on WhatsApp, their phone may be turned off, or both they and you have turned off read receipts. No connection issues also prevent message data from appearing in the app.

How to remove read confirmation from WhatsApp

The step-by-step procedure to remove the WhatsApp read receipt differs a little in the versions of the messenger for Android, iPhone (iOS) and WhatsApp Web. See the tutorial for each platform below.

on android

Open WhatsApp on Android; Tap the three dots in the upper right corner; Tap on “Settings”; Go to “Account” and then to “Privacy”; Uncheck the “Read Confirmations” key.

How to remove WhatsApp read confirmation on Android (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

on iPhone

Open WhatsApp on iPhone; Tap “Settings” in the lower right corner; Go to “Account” and then to “Privacy”; Uncheck the “Read Confirmations” key.

How to remove WhatsApp read confirmation on iPhone (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

On WhatsApp Web

Go to “web.whatsapp.com” (without quotes) and log into your account; Click on the three dots in the upper corner and go to “Settings”; Go to “Privacy”; Uncheck the “Read Confirmations” box.