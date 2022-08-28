How to track people on WhatsApp and know where someone is NOW

WhatsApp is the Brazilian’s favorite messaging application. We know that for years it has become extremely popular among our friends and family, so it is included in our culture and in the routine of any individual, regardless of age. It’s hard to imagine what everyday life would be like without him, right?

The tool is so versatile! It allows people to exchange messages in real time, send and receive audio, exchange stickers, gifs, view images… in short, it has even become possible to make audio and video calls. Well, did you know that in addition to all these features, the application still allows you to track somebody?

So it is! Not everyone knows about this. Remember your cell phone’s GPS? It can be used for many things, not just showing you the way to places. It can even help you find someone or be found. You just need to know what to do. And we’ve already said: the only way to do this is with a device connected to the internet.

Yes, both. It is also important to remember that this is not some set-up or an outlaw scheme, since the person you want to “watch” must allow you to have access to them and also leave the GPS on. Well, in summary, the mobile phone allied to WhatsApp allows us to share our current location with someone from our friends list in the application.

The most interesting thing is that we can let the person accompany us for 15 minutes, 1 hour or for 8 uninterrupted hours. If you are using an Android, you can do this even if moving from place to place. Oh, but don’t worry! iPhones also allow this sort of thing.

If that’s something you’re interested in, we’ll teach you how to make it happen.

Enable tracking on Android

1. Open the WhatsApp conversation with whom you want to share your location;

2. Tap the paper clip icon and click “Location”;

3. Choose the “Real-time location” option;

4. Tap on “Continue”;

Ready! It will appear in the chat conversation like a map frame. The recipient of the message just taps on the image and accepts “see real-time location” to follow in their footsteps.

Enable tracking on iOS

1. On iPhone, just open the chosen conversation and tap the “+” icon;

2. Now tap on “location”;

3. Select how long you want to share the information;

4. Send your location by pressing the arrow icon.

Simple, right? So you can now track anyone who sends you this type of message on WhatsApp.