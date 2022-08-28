Huawei Watch Fit 2: the new best value in smartwatch? | Analysis / Review

With a light touch and attractive design, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 is the newest member of the Chinese giant’s wearable line. Officially announced in Brazil at the beginning of last July, the new watch has as one of its main proposals to add to the user’s health. But will he do what he promises? You can find that, and much more, in our full review below.

















construction and design

Bringing design that flirts with both a smartband and a smartwatch, waterproof, in a rectangular shape that comes close to having the four sides almost equal, the Fit 2 owns a pleasant look and carries with it good construction. that we are already used to seeing in Huawei products. Marketed worldwide in three variants: Active, Classic and Elegant, each with its own variation of colors, bracelets and finish, we have the Active version at hand; which is easily found in national retail in black and pink, but which is also distributed in blue.

Leaving aside the aluminum of the Classic and Elegant versions, the unit we have in our hands mixes the glass on the front with the plastic on the sides and back, carrying a 1.74-inch AMOLED display, which, in addition to having good definition, delivers good colors and has the Always On feature – which makes it possible to keep a version of the display always visible on the screen. In this topic, an interesting insight on the part of Huawei. If Always On is turned off, just turning the wrist or clicking the side button will be able to turn the screen on – any touch, on the off display, is completely ignored. If the feature is activated, on the other hand, in addition to clicking on the button, a simple touch on the screen is able to light up the display, any type of wrist rotation being disregarded. A smart improvement on behalf of the brand, as it avoids unnecessary activations, delivering only the essentials in a simple query.





But the brand’s attention to detail doesn’t end there! Improving an aspect that could be considered lacking in some of its smartband models, the Fit 2’s strap can be easily changed. Just press the buttons near the sides of the piece, remove the parts and fit the new bracelet into the case with a single click. In addition to the mechanism, the back of the watch also has sensors for monitoring body indices, magnetic points for coupling the charger, microphone and speakers.

System, app and exclusives for Android

That’s right you read, the Fit 2 comes equipped with an audio suite that allows its users to answer and make calls via Bluetooth through the watch. That is, the entire call can be carried out through the wearable, but it is still necessary to have the smartphone close by for the magic to happen. In general, the call quality is acceptable. The microphone captures your voice with quality, but the audio reproduction is a little low, making it difficult to work in a noisy environment, requiring a cell phone. But speakers aren’t just limited to calls! For some types of training and during warm-ups, the watch may provide information about the course of the activity or instructions on how to perform the movement correctly. Unfortunately, all audio – at least for now – is in English.





For those who pair the wearable with an Android smartphone, they can also load their music on the device through Huawei Health. But in this case, you won’t have to be limited to the speaker built into the watch. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, in addition to being able to be paired with Android and iOS devices, the Fit 2 also supports headphones and audio players to be paired with it; allowing the user to listen to their music without necessarily having the cell phone on their lap. Another time you can put your smartphone aside is during races. Thanks to the integrated GPS, the watch is able to trace the entire route taken during outdoor activities.





And speaking of these activities, the smartwatch brings with it running training plans, divided into difficulty and goals, which can serve as a true personal trainer, giving instructions to the runner on how to proceed during the race to achieve the goals of the plan. The watch is also capable of identifying certain activities automatically, alerting the user so that he can monitor the training correctly. In addition to these features, Fit 2 also has more than 90 training modalities, from the aforementioned outdoor activities, from hiking and running to fishing, to indoor training, with weight lifting, spinning, pilates, crossfit, dancing, darts. , bowling and others.





As a good activity tracker, all your workouts, as well as all your movement during the rest of the day, are monitored by the sensors built into the Fit 2. It is possible to record the body indices of blood oxygenation, heart rate, sleep and stress, in addition to being able to have data about your sleep phases and your current menstrual cycle. All this data, with some level of detail, can be viewed in a simple way through the Fit 2’s own menus. After all, the entire embedded system – here, HarmonyOS 2.0 – runs smoothly, without any type of crash, and offers a very intuitive interface to handle. Application However, as with most activity monitors and smartwatches, all data is best viewed through the paired app. Working similarly to other apps like Google, Samsung and Apple, Huawei Health gathers the data collected by the watch in just one place; thus, able to keep a complete history of the steps taken, physical activities, heart rate, stress and oxygenation indexes and sleep records – including naps.





In addition, with the wearable properly connected via Bluetooth to the smartphone, the app also allows for more advanced adjustments in terms of taking measurements, setting alarms and choosing watch faces for the bracelet. In addition to the dozen options available by default through the watch itself, it is possible to choose and sync a new watch face from Huawei Health. Despite the option being written in Chinese in the app, the gallery can be found easily and has several options for dials. These, for the most part, can have their own custom widgets.





There is also, for those looking for this functionality, the possibility of placing an image from your own gallery as the background of the display. As a criticism, not many dial options are free, as it seems that Huawei itself seems to hide them from the user. The dials start at R$1.99 and it is not possible – at least until the moment of this analysis – to filter the options to find the free ones.

Huawei Health Developer: Huawei Internet Service Free of charge Size: Varies by platform

Android Exclusives Although Fit is compatible with Android and iOS, as with other devices from the Chinese giant, some features are restricted to those who pair the device with an Android smartphone.





In addition to being able to upload your music to the watch from your cell phone’s storage – as we mentioned before, you can configure some quick responses for notifications and expand some of the watch’s features through the App Gallery. Unfortunately, the range of extra applications is quite limited. So, don’t expect to find great apps like Spotify, Strava, MyFitness Pal and others. In fact, don’t even wait to find an app store in your watch’s menus. That’s because to download a new app, you’ll have to use the store menu within Huawei Health itself.

Drums





But let’s go to one of the most important points of this analysis: the battery. Here, we have proof that Huawei still knows what it’s doing when it comes to autonomy. Outperforming some wearables of the same class, in our tests the watch was able to stay unplugged for 8 full days. This, with all the features activated – from constant monitoring of body indexes, in addition to active sleep tracking, to Always On mode. The battery can still be filled in just under 1 hour and the magnetic base used for charging is the same as seen in other products of the brand, such as Huawei Band 6 and Band 7 – which indicates that, if necessary, replace the charger. wearable should not be a difficult task.

completed

Overall, the Fit 2 can be considered a good choice for anyone looking for their first smartwatch, but there are some caveats. Owner of a design that fits into almost any situation, carrying with it a great screen and the build quality that we are already used to seeing in Huawei products, the wearable can be an excellent companion for your physical activities, also serving as an invitation to leave the smartphone at home, as it has built-in GPS and support for pairing with Bluetooth headphones.





But not everything is a party! While some of its functions are limited to Android – which can inhibit purchase by iPhone users, its speakers fall short in volume, and in some ways, part of the overall wearable experience sounds like we’re dealing with a version a little more limited than the Huawei Watch GT 3; we’ve already done the analysis here. This, because despite bringing the same system seen in its older brother, compatibility with third-party applications is even lower; something that directly impacts the extent of the watch’s usability and that, at times, can even make it difficult to frame the Fit 2 as a smartwatch, in fact, and not just a simple activity monitor.





But dotting the i’s, the price for the Fit 2 is still considerably lower than the one seen for the GT3 – which was announced in mid-February. This, in conjunction with its recent announcement, may “justify” the inferior experience compared to the more expensive model. In any case, not many watches in this R$900 range offer the quality and number of options that the Fit 2 offers, making it a good value for money. After all, if it is to raise a direct competitor, the GTS 2, from Amazfit, comes out for almost the same price, but has a little less autonomy and does not allow the installation of any third-party application, and the GTR 3 Pro, which allows the installation of apps, it costs almost R$300 more – populating a range that is dominated by the Galaxy Watch 4. Positive and negative points