In a spectacular comeback, América beats Caxias 3-1 and returns to Série C – 08/28/2022 – News

With a spectacular comeback over Caxias, which extended the advantage it had over the potiguares, América beat the Rio Grande do Sul team 3-1 and confirmed access to Série C next year. The alvirrubro interrupted a series of five years of failure and managed to make the stage of the match burn in a great party. The midfielder Juninho, in tears, who is an athlete trained at the club’s bases, said that he fulfilled a great dream, while Elvinho shouted that América left never to return to Série D. Téssio was the hero of the classification scoring the third and decisive goal in the 47th minute. Before, Iago scored twice, while Matheuzinho scored for the visitors.

Adriano Abreu

With strong support from their fans, who hugged the team, before arriving on the stage of the decisive game and filling the stands of Arena das Dunas, for the most important match of the season, América entered the field willing to make their fans forget the five years of setbacks in Serie D and, as promised, went in search of victory in the first few minutes.

With the need to take the white off the scoreboard, to end Caxias’ advantage, the potiguar team started looted and looking to suffocate the visitors. The first good chance was a free kick, at the entrance of the area, performed by Wallace Pernambucano, who looked for the right corner of goalkeeper André Lucas, but took a lot. The gauchos responded by forcing the American archer to make the first great defense of the game, which avoided the worst after a ball deflected by Batista inside the small area.

Even after the scare, the potiguar team kept the climate of constant pressure on the field, had control of the ball, roamed the opponent’s area, but sinned a lot on the last pass. Even so, the team managed to create their best opportunity in the 21st minute, when after a ball raised in the area, Edson Silva headed hard, but saw the goalkeeper save the visiting team.

With the team formatted to defend and ready to try to surprise at the slightest hesitation of the Natal club, Caxias made a strong mark over Wallace Pernambucano and when he didn’t have the ball, he put all the men on the field behind the line of the ball. Situation that made it difficult for American offensive plays, due to lack of space to work better on plays. So Caxias managed to hold the zero on the scoreboard until the end of the first 45 minutes.

But as soon as the second half started, Alvirrubro increased the pressure and Wallace Pernambucano with a good finish from inside the area, forced goalkeeper André Lucas to do a miracle to maintain equality on the scoreboard, the move ignited the fans in the stands. Then, Téssio, who returned to the complementary stage in place of Araujo, taking a free-kick, also scared the gaucho goalkeeper, who saw the ball pass very close to the goal.

As it had not been able to break through the Caxias blockade, América started to show flaws in the defensive sector caused by the rush, which has always been the enemy of perfection, with that the opposing attackers began to find spaces to be explored, until at 13 minutes, What all the red-and-whites feared happened: Caxias opened the scoring. After a good move by Rafael Furlan on the left, he crossed back and Matheuzinho appeared to send it to the net, with no chance of defense for Bruno.

In a scenario where only victory mattered, Leandro Sena made changes and left the team more offensive. Elvinho began to appear, first hitting a shot that took a lot of danger to the opponent and then being decisive in the American equalizer, in the 20th minute, when he stole the ball and passed it to Iago to complete firm, to make it 1 to 1 and return the hope of classification to the fans who attended en masse to support the players of the potiguar team.

After that, the match became more open, both teams increased the pace and America arrived again with danger with Frank, who risked a cross kick from the right and André Lucas defended on the ground, without giving a rebound. The goleirão was willing to thwart a red-hot reaction and fought a duel with Téssio, who risked his kicks and saw André Lucas turn around to rid Caxias of a negative result.

But at 41, Iago’s star shone again, who scored the turning point and would lead to the decision of the vacancy in Serie C to be defined in penalty kicks. The striker took advantage of a kick by Téssio that deflected it in the defense and left the feature for Iago to shoot and beat the until then holy miracle goalkeeper of Caxias.

The party at Arena das Dunas, which received 28,010 fans, came precisely from the one who persisted and tried the most, even tried to fit a well-aimed kick and score the goal that led América to conquer the long-awaited classification.