Inter are two games away from getting a spot in Libertadores 2023

Internacional beat Flamengo in the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão Feminino and are close to securing a spot in the 2023 Libertadores. Gurias Coloradas need to pass São Paulo in the semifinals to win the classification.

According to the rule, the finalists of the Brasileirão will be classified for the Libertadores. It is still possible that the third place will guarantee the spot if a Brazilian is champion of the 2022 Libertadores (Corinthians and Ferroviária-SP are in the competition).

The Girls Coloradas are in preparation and project the classification for the decisive match of the Women’s Brasileirão. The first game will be played on Sunday (28) and will have Internacional as home team (for having had a worse campaign in the first phase).

“It’s a team (São Paulo) that seeks results like Inter. It has that similarity. It’s a fast paced game with a lot of transition. We are looking forward to two great games. We have a lot of confidence and we know where we want to go”, said Inter coach Mauricio Salgado.

