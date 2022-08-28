Is Flamengo PSG and Palmeiras the Real Madrid of the Americas? Abel Ferreira is sincere in the answer about comparisons

Abel Ferreira gave a press conference after the 1-1 draw between Palmeiras and Fluminense, last Saturday (27), at Maracanã

after the 1-1 draw in between Fluminense and palm trees, Abel Ferreira was asked about the financial power that the São Paulo club and the Flamengo currently operate in South America. About the comparisons of red-black as Paris Saint-Germain it’s the alviverde as Real Madridthe Portuguese preferred to leave it to fans and the press.

“The rest is up to you. The game is a challenge for both of you. Both teams are likely to win. The rest, Real Madrid, barcelona, are another world apart. The investments made… spend Flamengo, PSG, Corinthiansthe Palmeiras. That’s not synonymous with winning. PSG has been investing for years to beat ‘Libertadores’ there and so far they haven’t won.”

“The club, since our arrival, has a philosophy. We want to sign new players, we want to develop them, now we also want to win. The president already said that. We have to win titles. We’ve already done that, but it’s not enough. Our symbol tells us that. We’re fighting for two and that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we train for every day, we train hard to enjoy the challenges. We’re going to do our best to get it and win.”

Duels against Athletico-PR

Next Tuesday (30), Palmeiras starts the walk in search of a place in the final of the CONMEBOL Libertadores. At 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, the verdão face the Atletico-PR.

About the duel Abel Ferreira rejected any favoritism of the current two-time champion of America and praised the recent victorious campaigns of the Drilling.

“When we reach this level of competition, it’s because the teams have quality. And it’s not just with the ball, it’s strategy, how they prepare the game. You know how difficult Libertadores is. We have to challenge the opponent and be competent. It’s a team that has grown a lot in recent years, has been in the finals, has won, as it won last year South American. Recent history is very strong and deserves our respect.”

“I don’t like to talk about favoritism, I’m pragmatic and straight to the point. The business is resolved within the four lines. We have to be prepared, alert. It will be a tie that will require the most of us.”