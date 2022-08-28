Is it really possible to use WhatsApp ‘invisible’? See how it works!

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps out there today. With millions of users in Brazil alone, people currently use it to exchange instant messages, send audios, make phone calls or even make video calls. With all this so easy, users can sometimes have too many messages at once to respond to.

This can get people online, but not replying to everyone. Thus, there may be questions about the reason for the delay in responding even when online. Now, a new update to the app will have the possibility to make people gain a little more privacy.

WhatsApp updates

All apps undergo updates from time to time. They aim, in addition to bringing more security, often to improve the present functionalities or the availability of new features that can have a positive impact on the users’ experience, which can instigate a longer period of use of the application.

It is no different with WhatsApp. The application may soon release new features to its users that will be able to generate a greater sense of privacy when chatting with other people through the platform.

This is because, among the modifications that may be available, there will be the possibility of removing the status of “Online”. In this way, it will be possible for people to enter the application, answer whoever they want and then leave, without being charged by other people for an answer while they use WhatsApp.

In addition, there will also be improvements regarding end-to-end encryption, which will increase security.

New is available?

It is important to note that the features are still undergoing configuration. In other words, it is not yet possible for all cell phones, whether iOS or Android, to have these new features available.

According to sources, the setup is expected to finish in late August. On the other hand, there is still no expectation that the news will arrive for the WhatsApp Web version. This is because the application of these features for this release is still in the final testing phase.

However, there was no disclosure of a deadline for all versions to have the functions, so far.

To find out if your phone already has the latest WhatsApp update downloaded, go to your device’s app store, search for the app name and check.

