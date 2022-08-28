Is there a way to make Android phone look like Windows? Learn trick | Productivity

Regarding security, according to information from the app store, the service is safe and maintains an average rating of 4.8 stars in the store. It is worth mentioning that in order to use the service, it is necessary to grant permissions to the cell phone’s files, such as contacts and photos. In addition, the app may slow down the cell phone’s performance, given that the service demands more from the processor. Here’s how to use the Computer Launcher app.

How to make Android phone look like Windows

Step 1. Go to the official Android app store, Google Play Store, and download the “Computer Launcher” app. Once the download is complete, the appearance of the mobile home screen will change;

Step 2. To enable the app as the default launcher, open the phone’s “Settings” and tap “Applications”. Then search for “Computer Launcher” and tap “Home Screen”;

Step 3. Then enable Computer Launcher by default. Return to the home screen and tap the menu on the bottom bar to use mobile apps.

Ready! Now that you’ve got the look and feel of Windows on your Android phone, take the time to explore the new interface.

