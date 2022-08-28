‘It lacks a little bit of the brain’, says Emilia Clarke, from ‘Game of Thrones’, when remembering strokes

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Actress Emilia Clarke, 35, known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the series “Game of Thrones” (HBO, 2011-2019), recalled the strokes (Cerebral Vascular Accident) she had while recording the series in years 2011 and 2013. In an interview with the Sunday Morning BBC the actress told what happened in the situation.

“It was the most excruciating pain, massive vomiting, trying to regain consciousness; I kept asking myself all these questions. I kept saying lines from the show in my head. If you’re vomiting and you have a headache, that’s not good for your brain “, began the artist.

“I was 22 years old [quando teve o primeiro AVC]but it was useful to have ‘Game of Thrones’ to sweep me up and give me that purpose”, he said, citing the series. Clarke even said that a part of his brain “is no longer usable” due to strokes, despite this, it manages to live a completely normal life.

“I’m in a very, very, very small minority of people who can survive this.” “It really lacks a little [do cérebro], which always makes me laugh! Because in case of strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it disappears,” she explained.

In 2019, the actress founded SameYou, a charity for people who have suffered brain injuries. In 2020, she received the American Brain Foundation’s Public Leadership in Neurology award for her efforts to raise awareness of neurorehabilitation.