Jason Momoa Celebrates Ben Affleck’s Participation in Aquaman: “All Hugs and Kisses”

Ben Affleck is confirmed as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and so the actor Jason Momoa celebrated the return of his friend, with whom he has worked on other DCEU projects before.

In an interview with Variety, he said:

“Now it’s just hugs and kisses. I love that guy. We get along very well. It’s really nice to see you again.”

Recently, Momoa shared a photo of the two at the studio and raised suspicions that Affleck could actually be in the film.

At first, whoever recorded the Batman scenes to Aquaman 2 it was the actor Michael Keaton, however, during the test screenings, the public could not understand what he was doing there.

The reason is that the explanation for this will only be given in the movie The Flashwith Ezra Miller, which is shrouded in controversy and has not yet been released.

So, to avoid further confusion, Warner Bros. Discovery preferred to invite Ben Affleck to revive the character, as he is the one who plays him in the DC Extended Universe.

The movie’s release date has been postponed again

At first, the continuation of the story of the King of Atlantis was going to hit theaters on December 16, 2022, but it was postponed to March 17, 2023. However, there was one more change to the DC movie schedule, and Aquaman 2 It won’t hit theaters until December 25 next year.

Who explained the reason for the change of dates was the director of Shazam! two (which also had its dates changed). He said on Twitter that the strategy is part of a plan to prevent films from competing with Avatar: The Way of Waterwhich will hit theaters this December.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

“While I’m an impatient bastard who wants people to see it ASAP (the movie will be fully finished in just a few weeks), the change makes sense as Avatar was taking over every IMAX/PLF screen. Fury of the Gods It’s a great movie and should be seen great!” he wrote.

Aquaman 2 features the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. The cast also includes Pilou Asbaek, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.