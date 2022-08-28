JK Rowling finally reveals the reason for her absence in particular from “Harry Potter”

JK Rowling finally opened up about her absence in the special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Celebration: Back to Hogwarts”. In an interview with Graham Norton on Virgin Radio, this Saturday (27), the author countered the rumors that she would not have been invited to participate in the meeting, shown by HBO Max on January 1 of this year.

“I was invited to participate and decided I didn’t want to do it”she told the presenter. “I thought it was more about the movies than the books, with good reason. That’s what the birthday was about.”he added, reinforcing: “Nobody said not to do it… I was asked to do it and I decided not to do it”.

The author of “Harry Potter” and screenwriter of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was also asked if she has any relationship with the young cast of the franchise. “I have. Yes I have”said Rowling, after thinking for a few seconds. “I mean, some more than others, but that’s always been the case. Some I knew better than others.”finished.

Continue after Advertising

JK’s revelation comes after netizens revolted over a series and controversial tweets about the transgender community. Although the writer has denied that her views are transphobic, she has maintained her point of view in an article posted on her website.

At the time, some of the stars of the magic saga spoke out against Rowling’s comments. To “The Trevor Project”, the interpreter of the protagonist, Daniel Radcliffe, stated that “trans women are women and that any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of people transgender”. The star added: “This goes against all advice given by professional health associations, who have much more experience in this matter than Jo or I.”

Continue after Advertising

After the controversy, Rowling made the decision to leave Twitter and took a year off from the platform. The Brit explained why she changed her relationship with the internet. “I try to behave online as I would like others to behave… I have never threatened anyone”she said. “Social media can be a lot of fun, and I like the bar argument idea. That can be a fun thing to do.”he added.

Finally, the author explained the reason for her return to social networks: “I didn’t actually go back to the bar fights, I came back because I wanted to release “The Ickabog” [seu novo livro infantil]. I wanted to release it for free and Twitter was very good for that.”finished. Listen to the full interview in English below:

follow him Hugo Gloss on Google News and follow our news!

