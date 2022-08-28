“Joke”, Renato Augusto shows his importance at Corinthians and gives rise to a new ideal trio | Corinthians

Renato Augusto is the player with the most participations in Corinthians goals in the last six games, exactly the period of his return from injury. And the importance of the midfielder for Vítor Pereira’s team was clear in this sequence.

In addition to the numbers, the praises of players and the coach of Timão show this. With four assists and a goal scored, Renato has already been called a “joke” (in a good way) by Yuri Alberto.

After the midfielder’s three-assist game, against Atlético-GO, in the Copa do Brasil, the striker joked on video for Corinthians TV about the quality of Renato Augusto in the pass of his third goal.

– Renato is a joke. He knows, right? I had already talked to him, whenever he can, he touches the ball in space. And he: “Calm down, baby” – said the attacker.

1 of 3 Renato Augusto in action at Corinthians 4 x 1 Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Renato Augusto in action at Corinthians 4 x 1 Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

And that’s how Corinthians fans feel with Renato Augusto on the field: more relaxed. The return after the injury further narrowed the midfielder’s identification with the crowd. Relationship that was crowned with the goal at Maracanã, against Fluminense, which ended in celebration in front of Fiel.

Trust also comes from the reserve bank. Vítor Pereira is clear in his praise for the Corinthians midfielder.

After the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, the coach highlighted Renato’s ability to make decisions quickly and execute them correctly. But he warned about wear and tear.

– I’m just sorry that (Renato’s) batteries don’t last forever. Also, if they lasted, he wasn’t here, he was in Germany… He has quality and decision-making capacity. You can, in a fraction of a second, make the right decision and have the quality to do it – said Vítor.

2 of 3 Renato Augusto and Vitor Pereira at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Renato Augusto and Vitor Pereira at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

While he has batteries, as the coach says, Renato Augusto is able to give more dynamics to the Corinthians midfield, whether with or without the ball. And the three-assist game shows this well.

Having the responsibility of creating the team’s offensive plays, shirt 8 tries to work between the opposing lines, looking for spaces to receive the ball and accelerate the game, whether advancing with it or with his passes.

In this game where Corinthians needed goals, he took on the responsibility of being the player who is able to give a different touch and ended up with 35 complete passes (less than Du Queiroz and Fausto Vera) and 17 incomplete passes (the biggest of the team).

At 22 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Renato Augusto do Corinthians against Fluminense

As Yuri Alberto himself said, Renato Augusto “knows”. And Corinthians strikers are grateful for the midfielder’s return. Yuri, Renato and Róger Guedes played together three times as starters. And an effective trio emerged.

The six goals scored by Timão in these matches had 83.3% of the trio’s share. There were five goals and five assists shared between them. See below:

Performance of the trio as a starter:

Renato Augusto: 1 goal, 3 assists, 6 shots, 121 complete passes, 31 incomplete passes and 9 tackles;

1 goal, 3 assists, 6 shots, 121 complete passes, 31 incomplete passes and 9 tackles; Roger Guedes: 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots, 77 complete passes, 21 incomplete passes and 2 tackles;

1 goal, 1 assist, 4 shots, 77 complete passes, 21 incomplete passes and 2 tackles; Yuri Alberto: 3 goals, 1 assist, 7 shots, 29 complete passes and 17 incomplete passes;

For the game against Bragantino, at 9:30 pm next Monday, Vítor Pereira can start with all three again, as the batteries will have more time to recharge. After the Bragança team, Timão faces Internacional after six rare days of break between one game and the other.

