Jordan Elsass, aka Jonathan Kent, leaves the Superman & Lois series

The actor Jordan Elsass announced that he is leaving the cast of the series Superman & Lois, which is heading into its 3rd season. A new actor will be cast to play Jonathan Kent, one of Clark and Lois’ twins.

Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season 3 for personal reasons“, I told Warner Bros. Television in a statement on Tuesday. While the exact nature of Elsass’ departure is unknown, Variety is reporting that it is not the result of a “workplace related problem”.

Superman & Lois was renewed for a third season in March, escaping a wave of cancellations that led to naomi, Dysnasty, legends of tomorrow, batwomanamong others…

Superman & Lois seasons available in Brazil through HBO Max.

