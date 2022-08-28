Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized, is now just a trickle | World

Kristen Burckhartt was enraptured. She needed time to reflect, to let the idea settle that she had just dipped her feet in the waters where Jesus would have been baptized, in the Jordan River.

“It’s very profound,” said the 53-year-old visitor from the US state of Indiana. “I had never walked where Jesus walked in the first place.”

Here, tourists and pilgrims, many of them moved by faith, come to follow in Christ’s footsteps, touch the waters of the river, and connect with biblical events.

Symbolically and spiritually, the river has a powerful meaning for many people. Physically, however, the Lower Jordan River is currently much more dwindling than powerful.

When it arrives at the baptism site, its increasingly scarce waters appear sluggish, an opaque shade of brownish green.

Its decline is linked to decades of Arab-Israeli conflict and the scramble for precious water in a valley where so many things are contested.

A stretch of the river, for example, was a hostile border between Israel and Jordan when they were at war. The watercourse also separates Jordan, to the east, from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, taken by Israel during the 1967 war and sought by the Palestinians to form a state.

“It (the river) is definitely a victim of the conflict. It’s a victim of the people, because that’s what we’ve done to the river as people, basically, and now it’s also a victim of climate change,” explains Yana Abu Taleb, Jordan director of the EcoPeace Middle East organization, which brings together Jordanian and Palestinian environmentalists and Israelis and is pushing for regional collaboration to save the river. “So he’s a victim in every way.”

EcoPeace has said for years that the Lower Jordan, which flows south from the Sea of ​​Galilee, is threatened by decades of water diversion and pollution. Only a tiny fraction of the historic flow of water currently reaches its mouth at the Dead Sea.

Standing at the Jordanian christening site of Bethany Beyond Jordan, Burckhartt faced many emotions—among them, sadness over the diminishing river.

“I’m sure God up there is sad too.”

The opposite banks are home to rival baptismal sites where rituals of faith take place, a reflection of the river’s enduring fascination.

The river has even more significance as the scene of miracles in the Old Testament.

At the Jordanian baptism site recently, a woman dipped her feet in the water and scooped some up in her hands, rubbing it over her face and head. Others made the sign of the cross or bent over to fill bottles.

Rustom Mkhjian, Director General of the Jordan Baptism Site Commission, spoke passionately about Jordan’s claim to authenticity – UNESCO declared the site a World Heritage Site “of immense religious importance to most denominations of the Christian faith, which have accepted it.” this place as the place where Jesus” was baptized.

“Every year we celebrate interfaith harmony, and among the happiest days of my life are the ones when I see Jews, Christians and Muslims visit this place, and they all cry,” says Mkhjian.

Both the Jordanian and the West Bank site give visitors access to a narrow strip of river from which you can see the people on the other side. An Israeli flag in Qasr al-Yahud, in the West Bank, reminds us that the river is a border separating the two worlds.

This location is also advertised as the place where Jesus was baptized. Jordan and Israel, which signed a peace agreement in 1994, compete for these people’s tourism dollars.

Several people in flowing white robes entered the water from the West Bank. Visitors from another group stood on the bank or in the water as two men dressed in black poured river water over their heads.

“Oh Brothers, let’s go down. (…) Down in the river to pray” (“Ah, brother, let’s go there. (…) Down in the river to pray”, a traditional American gospel song), sang some people.

These serene moments contrast with the exchanges of hostilities that have already taken place on the banks of the river.

“Any fresh water left in the river would be seen in the past as a way to strengthen the enemy,” says Gidon Bromberg, Israel director of EcoPeace Middle East. “You take everything you can.”

“Israel, from a historical perspective, took about half the water, and Syria and Jordan the other half,” according to Bromberg.

Palestinians can no longer access the Jordan River or use its water, noted a 2013 UN-Germany report. According to the report, Syria also has no access, but has built dams in the Yarmouk River sub-basin, which of the Jordan River basin.

“In the past, the Jordan River represented a means of livelihood, economic stability and growth for Palestinians,” says Nada Majdalani, Palestine director at EcoPeace. Now, she adds, it has been reduced to a “state ambition and sovereignty over water resources”.

The river’s decline, she said, is especially disappointing for older Palestinians, who remember “how they fished, how they dived into the river.”

Bromberg says that “in Jewish tradition, the river and its banks are a place of miracles … it does not reflect a place of miracles in its current state of emptiness.”

In July, Israel approved plans to rehabilitate a stretch of Lower Jordan, a decision that Environment Minister Tamar Zandberg called “historic”.

“For decades it was neglected and most of its water was taken away, until it effectively turned into a sewer canal,” she said in a statement. “In an era of climate crisis and serious ecological crises, there is a dual importance to the rehabilitation of the Jordan River.”

Over the phone, Zandberg said the project focuses on a stretch that runs through Israeli territory and reflects the improvement in Israel’s water situation as a result of its desalination program, which has made the country much less dependent on water it uses from the Sea of ​​Galilee. .

“It can provide a success story in this sector, and then enable more successful partnerships in the future” in the region.

It’s something that hasn’t always come easily.

A regional master plan for rehabilitation and development, announced in 2015 by EcoPeace, among others, was adopted by Jordan, but not by Israelis and Palestinians, due to outstanding issues in the peace process, according to the organization.

Political tensions have paralyzed other initiatives.

And EcoPeace’s work is not welcomed or trusted by everyone.

“We are always accused of being ‘normalizers’” for having normal relations with Israel, says Abu Taleb, the group’s director in Jordan. It is a controversial topic, hated by many Arabs for factors such as the Israeli occupations and the lack of a solution to the Palestinian question.

Bromberg says he also receives criticism from a vocal minority in Israel, “wrongly” accusing the group’s advocacy of benefiting Jordanians and Palestinians at the expense of Israeli interests.

Water problems also complicate revitalization efforts.

Jordan is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world, and its challenges are compounded by a growing population, compounded by waves of refugees. Climate change threatens to exacerbate these problems.

“We are under stress, we don’t have a surplus to add to the Jordan River and revitalize it,” explains Khalil Al-Absi, a Jordanian who works at the Jordan Valley Authority. He adds: “We have many beautiful ideas for the Jordan River, but there are limitations.”

Despite all the challenges the river faces, Al-Absi says he remains optimistic. The alternative would be terrible.